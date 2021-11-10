Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / StepStone Group Closes Third Tactical Growth Fund With Over $690 Million in Capital Commitments

StepStone Group Closes Third Tactical Growth Fund With Over $690 Million in Capital Commitments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StepStone Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today announced the final closing of StepStone Tactical Growth Fund III (“STGF III”), raising more than $690M of commitments. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisors for the formation of the fund.

The fund includes limited partners from around the world, including, public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, family offices, high net worth individuals, and financial services and advisory firms. STGF III integrates fund, secondary and co-investments to build diversified exposure to high-growth technology and healthcare assets globally. The opportunistic strategy is designed to provide exposure to leading VC and growth equity-backed companies while managing volatility, reducing fees and accelerating time to liquidity through innovative portfolio construction. StepStone partners Brian Borton, Andrew Callahan and John Coelho are the fund’s managers. Following StepStone’s recent acquisition of Greenspring Associates, the firm now has more than 70 investment professionals dedicated to venture capital and growth equity investing.

Mr. Coelho commented, “The rapid pace of innovation in the technology sector continues to generate compelling opportunities for venture capital and growth equity investors. We are excited to announce our third tactical growth fund, and fortunate to have the support of some of the most sophisticated limited partners in the world. They have shown tremendous enthusiasm for our strategy—one that seeks to capture the upside of technological innovation, while mitigating risk through our opportunistic approach. The addition of our new colleagues from Greenspring will only enhance the opportunities and relationships available to us as we deploy our investors’ capital.”

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2021, StepStone oversaw approximately $519 billion of private markets allocations, including $121 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com   
212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com  
203-682-8268

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.