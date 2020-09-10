SteraMist Continues to Provide Proven, Regulated Disinfection for COVID-19 and Other Pathogens

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP).

Coronavirus and COVID-19 has brought disinfection into the global spotlight. The SteraMist brand of products continues to provide all-encompassing disinfection globally to combat coronavirus as well as the highest resistant pathogens known to mankind.

TOMI has been at the forefront of disinfection and focused on establishing SteraMist as the standard for enhanced disinfection throughout multiple sectors through its widespread application before COVID-19 with the first-ever registered equipment and solution combination by the EPA.

During these unprecedented times, there have been a wide variety of disinfectant products produced to combat this virus without going through established stringent regulation processes.

As an established hospital-healthcare and surface disinfectant, SteraMist has proven efficacy from both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and dozens of other Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) approved third parties tests and is continuing to support the mission to help fight this outbreak and other emerging pathogens including resistant bacteria spores that will follow the current pandemic.

There have been numerous published studies focusing on the application of our SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) directly onto N95 masks, furthering the proof of efficacy behind Binary Ionization Technology (BIT). In a recent study, published in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, August, 2020 , “ Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 and Diverse RNA and DNA Viruses on 3D Printed Surgical Mask Materials ,” iHP was tested on four 3D-printed materials for use in healthcare, including a surgical mask designed by the Veterans Health Administration. Inactivation was assessed for several clinically relevant RNA and DNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and HIV-1. The study showed that all viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, were completely inactivated by a single application of iHP without affecting material integrity. When testing with 70% isopropanol (Alcohol), a single application resulted in significantly less viral reductions, making the SteraMist iHP treatment a safer and quicker way to reprocess masks.

TOMI is still awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filled over four months ago. Once approved by the FDA, TOMI has numerous pieces of equipment strategically placed in the United States and pending orders from additional hospitals for this specific purpose as well as to assist with additional waves of this virus. TOMI has completed all prerequisites requested by the FDA in a timely fashion. Many studies have been conducted with successful outcomes of disinfecting masks multiple times without impairing material integrity.

These studies were led by prestigious universities and research centers such as University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard-MIT, and Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Cedars Sinai of Los Angeles. TOMI’s premier clients are using SteraMist to combat an array of pathogens worldwide such as government agencies, hospitals, top-tier universities, biosafety laboratories, etc.

Many well-established institutions and agencies purchased SteraMist for pandemic preparedness, in which they were able to deploy rapidly when they were affected by coronavirus as well as other emerging diseases. As of today, many clients are utilizing SteraMist not just for coronavirus, but a variety of pathogens such as C. difficile, MRSA, Influenza (flu), norovirus, salmonella, mold spores, and many others which makes SteraMist the most versatile disinfectant on the market.

Additionally, SteraMist has many advantages over other disinfectants, such as Electrostatic Sprayers (ESS), Micro-biostatic Surface Protectants like Surfacewise2, Chlorine Dioxide (ClO 2 ), and other hydrogen peroxide methods (VHP, HPV). SteraMist’s EPA-registered equipment and solution provides an easy to implement system, creating a peace of mind treatment resulting in six-log efficacy or higher with a non-corrosive application that provides superior material compatibility. SteraMist’s iHP technology can disinfect areas of any size at a faster room turnover rate than its competitors, leaving only oxygen and humidity behind after each treatment.

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI’s CEO, states, “SteraMist technology was created by the world’s most prominent agency, the renowned Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), to help protect against weaponized anthrax spore threats. For many years since then, TOMI has proven with testing and studies that ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology is a revolutionary and innovative method with disinfection and decontamination potential that stems far beyond its original mission. Infectious disease control and protocols has been changed forever since this outbreak, and there will be a global focus financially to implement enhanced disinfection in every hospital, laboratory, business and commercial setting so that we will prevent and are prepared when faced with the next pandemic. TOMI always remains committed and innovated to helping to keep our world safe.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected] .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT