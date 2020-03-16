STERAMIST DEPLOYED TO FIGHT SARS CoV-2 CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). TOMI Service Network (TSN) and BIT solution sales have rapidly increased across the United States in an effort to combat SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

The TSN division is a network comprised of independent service professionals across the United States and Canada. As businesses ready themselves with action plans for potential SARS CoV-2 coronavirus exposure, TOMI has seen a steadily increasing stream of SteraMist inquiries. Many established companies are joining the TSN to add SteraMist to their service offerings to assist in combatting the spread of SARS CoV-2 coronavirus. At the end of 2019, the TSN division had license agreements with over 100 service providers and this has substantially increased, allowing SteraMist disinfection to be made available throughout the country.

Along with the increase in providers, BIT solution sales have dramatically increased due to the amount of service jobs that TSN providers and international service partners are conducting including the treatment of schools, residential and commercial buildings, rapid transit, airplanes and other transportation methods along with many other areas.

TOMI is also experiencing a significant surge in corporate service quote requests. In the past week alone, TOMI has begun providing decontamination quotes for many multinational corporations across a wide range of industries, including mass transportation, commercial and residential property management, electronics/semiconductor manufacturing, and hospitality, among others. Through TOMI’s iHP Service (Corporate Division) and TSN providers, TOMI is preparing contingency pricing quotes for these requests. The iHP Service (Corporate Division) is mobilizing this week to perform the first of these emergency interventions and expects a steady flow of these requests for the foreseeable future.

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states, “As the TOMI Service Network grows domestically and internationally, we are able to expand our reach and bring SteraMist to our local communities. SARS CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading at a rapid rate and we, as a country, need to be prepared and respond quickly. SteraMist can inactivate enveloped viruses including SARS CoV-2 coronavirus. We are ready to keep up with the increased demand of sales for both equipment and solution and will continue to meet that demand through this first wave and any additional waves we may have moving forward.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected] .

