ST. LOUIS, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced the first patients have been successfully treated utilizing Abbott’s EnSite™ X EP System with Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation System.

The combination of Abbott’s leading cardiac mapping system with Stereotaxis’ advanced robotic technology brings together highly detailed real-time diagnostic information with the unprecedented precision and stability of robotics during therapy delivery. The integration of these technologies was announced at Heart Rhythm 2023. The first integrated procedures were successfully conducted by Dr. Sing-Chien Yap and Dr. Tamas Szili-Torok at Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and by Dr. Burkhard Hügl at Marienhaus St. Elisabeth Hospital in Neuwied, Germany.

“The integration of advanced mapping with the precision and safety of robotics helps provide the best therapy for patients and an enhanced workflow for physicians,” said Dr. Sing-Chien Yap. “These pioneering integrated robotic EnSite X procedures went very well, with successful treatment of patients with atrial and ventricular arrhythmias in a safe and efficient fashion.”

“We have long championed the benefits of open interoperability in electrophysiology as a way to pair the most suitable technologies for each patient,” added Dr. Tamas Szili-Torok. “Full integrated use of EnSite X with Stereotaxis robotic technology worked smoothly and we are delighted to contribute to this progress.”

“The community of physicians who are pioneering robotics in electrophysiology have long championed increased integrations,” said Dr. Burkhard Hügl. “The integration of both systems enables me to address the most complex arrhythmia patients. I am very pleased with this technological advance and the growing recognition that robotics plays an important role for the electrophysiology field.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company’s products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company’s control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com