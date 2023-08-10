ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Stereotaxis delivered 28% revenue growth in the quarter, driven by a healthy system pipeline and continued demand for our robotic technology,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “We received orders for two Genesis systems in the second quarter. System backlog of $16 million, multiple upcoming installations, and continued interest in our robotic technology support our expectation of annual double digit revenue growth.”

“Stereotaxis continues to advance a robust innovation strategy. During the quarter we announced a significant strategic collaboration with Abbott to integrate the EnSite X mapping system with our robotic technology. Successful joint integrated procedures have begun in Europe and we expect growing adoption in the coming months. We rapidly responded to the request for first-in-human data to support CE Mark of the MAGiC catheter and have submitted documentation to initiate a study. Development of our next-generation highly-accessible robot remains on track. We are excited by the strategic transformation underway as we advance a new foundational product ecosystem that makes robotics broadly accessible and impactful across endovascular surgery.”

“We remain cognizant of the importance of maintaining financial strength and discipline. We are confident in our balance sheet and anticipate reduced cash utilization in upcoming quarters. Our clean balance sheet allows us to advance our transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability without the need for additional financing.”

2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $7.9 million, a 28% year-over-year increase compared to $6.2 million in the prior year second quarter. System revenue for the quarter was $3.3 million and recurring revenue was $4.6 million, compared to $0.6 million and $5.6 million in the prior year second quarter, respectively. System revenue growth reflects revenue recognition on the delivery of two Genesis systems. Recurring revenue was impacted by the absence of catheter royalties received in the prior year and by catheter production shortages which impacted procedure volumes but have since been resolved.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 53% of revenue. Recurring revenue gross margin was 79% and system gross margin was 18%. Operating expenses in the second quarter of $9.5 million include $2.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses in the current quarter were $6.9 million compared to $7.2 million for adjusted operating expenses in the prior year second quarter.

Operating loss and net loss for the second quarter of 2023 were ($5.3) million and ($5.0) million, respectively, compared to approximately ($5.2) million for both in the previous year. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, were ($2.7) million and ($2.4) million, respectively, compared to ($2.5) million for both in the previous year. Negative free cash flow for the second quarter was ($2.9) million.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At June 30, 2023, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $23.9 million and no debt.

Forward Looking Expectations

Stereotaxis reiterates its expectation of double-digit revenue growth in 2023 driven by revenue recognition of system backlog and new system orders. Accelerating revenue growth in subsequent years is expected to be supported by new technology launches.

Stereotaxis expects to end the year with $22-24 million in cash and no debt. This balance sheet allows us to advance a transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability without the need for additional financing.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

STEREOTAXIS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Systems $ 3,313 $ 602 $ 5,134 $ 2,236 Disposables, service and accessories 4,546 5,550 9,273 10,953 Total revenue 7,859 6,152 14,407 13,189 Cost of revenue: Systems 2,703 509 4,400 1,801 Disposables, service and accessories 969 973 1,944 1,794 Total cost of revenue 3,672 1,482 6,344 3,595 Gross margin 4,187 4,670 8,063 9,594 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,647 2,893 5,393 5,340 Sales and marketing 3,340 3,279 6,488 6,225 General and administrative 3,477 3,677 7,078 7,297 Total operating expenses 9,464 9,849 18,959 18,862 Operating loss (5,277 ) (5,179 ) (10,896 ) (9,268 ) Other income 27 – 27 – Interest income, net 293 45 565 48 Net loss $ (4,957 ) $ (5,134 ) $ (10,304 ) $ (9,220 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (335 ) (335 ) (666 ) (666 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,292 ) $ (5,469 ) $ (10,970 ) $ (9,886 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) – Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 81,049,211 75,953,916 78,787,652 75,915,864 Diluted 81,049,211 75,953,916 78,787,652 75,915,864