Stereotaxis to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Stereotaxis to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. EST that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.

What:   Stereotaxis fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results conference call
     
When:   Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PST)
     
Dial In Number:   To access the live call, dial 800-430-8332 (US and Canada) or 929-477-0591 (International) and give the participant pass code 1129681.
     
Webcast:   To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/
     
Call Replay:

   A phone replay of the call will be available for one week beginning approximately two hours following the end of the call through March 31, 2021. To request access for a replay of the conference call, please click here.
     

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

Company Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
[email protected]

