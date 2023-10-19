United States sterile dosage form industry set to reach US$ 299.8 million by 2033, with a 6.2% CAGR. High demand for injectables, vials, prefilled syringes, and parenteral nutrition products in healthcare settings due to expanding patient population and advanced medical tech.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The sterile dosage forms market will be valued at US$ 582.9 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to grow at a 6.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period, reaching US$ 1.1 billion by 2033. The sterile dosage form market is the area of the pharmaceutical industry devoted to producing and distributing sterile pharmaceutical products. Sterile dosage forms are devoid of living microorganisms and are meant to be administered by injection, infusion, or other parenteral methods. These products are indispensable in medical settings where a high degree of sterility is required to protect patients and prevent infections.

Sterile dosage forms are frequently employed in many therapeutic fields, including critical care, cancer, infectious illnesses, and immunology. They consist of sterile ointments, injectable solutions, suspensions, emulsions, and lyophilized powders. To keep the items sterile and in compliance with health authorities’ regulations, they are produced under strict aseptic conditions.

Numerous reasons have contributed to the enormous expansion of the worldwide sterile dosage form market. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses, which necessitate long-term management and frequently involve injectable drugs, is one of the main contributors. The need for sterile dosage forms for intraoperative and postoperative care is also influenced by increased surgical operations, notably in fields like orthopedics, cardiology, and general surgery.

The market for sterile dosage forms has expanded due to technological developments in medication delivery systems such as prefilled syringes, vials, and infusion pumps. These developments improve the ease, precision, and safety of medicine administration, which encourages more people to use sterile dosage forms.

Key Takeaways:

The sterile dosage form industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 299.8 million by 2033, increasing at a 6.2% CAGR.

The sterile dosage form industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 59.8 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033.

During the forecast period, China’s sterile dosage form industry is expected to reach a market value of US$ 98.3 million, securing an 8.0% CAGR.

The sterile dosage form industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 58.6 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.0% CAGR.

South Korea’s sterile dosage form industry is predicted to achieve a market value of US$ 53.8 million, rising at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, the parenteral drugs segment is expected to dominate the sterile dosage form industry.

With a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033, the aqueous form is expected to dominate the sterile dosage form industry.

“The Sterile Dosage Form Market is witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for sterile pharmaceutical preparations. With a rising emphasis on patient safety and infection control, the market is expected to expand further, offering a wide range of sterile drug formulations for healthcare applications,” stated industry analysts. “Technological advancements and rigorous regulatory compliance continue to shape the landscape, ensuring the integrity and efficacy of sterile dosage forms,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Sterile Dosage Form Market Size:

Attributes Details Sterile Dosage Form Market Size (2023) US$ 582.9 million Sterile Dosage Form Market Projected Size (2033) US$ 1.1 billion Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 6.7 %

Key Players:

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

APG Europe

Bormioli Pharma S.p.a.

Corning Incorporated

Dalton Pharma Services

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Nipro Corporation

Pacific Vial

Piramal Glass

Schott AG

Key Developments:

In March 2023, Injectable medicine packaging solutions provider Bormioli Pharma, an international leader, revealed brisk expansion throughout its North American business in the year 2022, with revenues jumping by more than 40% year-over-year.

In June 2023, In order to increase pharmaceutical manufacturing in India, SGD Pharma and Corning Incorporated recently established a partnership. As part of the collaboration, a fresh glass tube facility will be opened, and SGD Pharma will be able to use Corning’s Velocity® Vial technology platform.

Sterile Dosage Form Industry Segmentation:

By Types:

Ophthalmic preparations

Otic preparations

Nasal preparations

Parenteral drugs

Pulmonary or inhalational preparations

By Forms:

Aqueous

Non-aqueous Liquid

Dry Powder

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

