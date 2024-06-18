Canon Solutions America production inkjet customer and thINK member Ed McAllister, Founder and President, Sterling Digital Print, shares insights into his success and highlights the three critical factors that shaped his journey

Sterling Digital Print In the picture from left: Eric Davis, Ed McAllister, John Oschmann, Dominic Yannotti

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “What is that saying? There’s no substitute for hard work,” laughed Ed McAllister, Founder & President of Sterling Digital Print, when asked the secret to his success.

No doubt Ed did work hard, married with two young children at the time, he recalls many nights sleeping in between his two Canon 6250s. Those days are long gone now, as Sterling celebrates over 16 years in business, with more than 200 employees across three Long Island locations and 60+ million in print volume.

“What made my business successful?” Ed ticks off on his fingers, “One, work ethic; two, treating people right; and three, strategic evolution.”

Ed’s journey into the printing industry started at a young age, working in a printing company in a role that his father, a salesman in the field, helped him secure. Starting from the ground up, Ed worked the night shifts, then moved into sales, working with companies like Lehman and Bear Stearns. However, his dissatisfaction with the work environment and a desire to ”do things better” led him to take a leap of faith to start his own business and deploy his own principles for success.

Success Formula #1: Work Ethic

The early days of Sterling were marked by Ed’s relentless work ethic. He started as a broker, collaborating with two others in a small office. The company grew steadily, securing accounts, acquiring machines, and expanding its capabilities.

Success Formula #2: Cultivate Relationships

Ed’s commitment to quality and dedication to his customers’ satisfaction set Sterling apart and the company grew exponentially. The company’s initial focus on financial services evolved into a diversified portfolio that included commercial printing for colleges, manufacturers, and international clients. With more customers came more employees, and Ed began building a team at Sterling and cultivating the work environment he had envisioned.

Success Formula #3: Strategic Evolution

As Sterling Printing continued its growth trajectory, incorporating offset equipment, sheet-fed presses, web printing, and a flourishing digital department, the need for high-speed inkjet capabilities became evident. “Offset works great for quality and low costs so long as the print runs are high and variable data is not needed. Toner has the quality, versatility, and variable data printing, but limitations with high production quantities. Inkjet ‘has it all’ – inkjet enables high-quality, high-speed production with variable data capabilities and favorable cost economics — high-speed inkjet is strategic evolution,” said Ed. Sterling invested first in one and, quickly thereafter, two Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet presses.

“There are lots of reasons we chose the Canon varioPRINT iX — its versatility in handling a diverse and broad range of media, inline finishing capabilities, and its sheer speed and productivity are three that immediately come to mind,” Ed said. “Not to mention, they are extremely easy to operate and that is critically important with today’s reduced workforce.” Sterling prints a wide variety of print materials including transactional documents, direct mail, books, catalogs, manuals, brochures, and magazines. At 294 letter impressions per minute, more than 8,820 duplex letter sheets per hour, Sterling is able to produce up to 20 million pages every month on their two Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet presses.

“The Canon varioPRINT iX quite simply has surpassed our expectations, the exceptional uptime, the quality, the service are all 5-stars,” Ed concluded.

The Future of Sterling Print

As Sterling Print looks to the future, innovation remains at the forefront. Ed McAllister’s philosophy of outworking the competition and staying ahead of industry trends continues to drive the company’s success. With a focus on providing comprehensive printing services and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Sterling Print is poised for continued growth and excellence in the dynamic world of printing.

“Sterling’s journey from a small startup to a printing powerhouse serves as a powerful reminder that success, driven by principled processes, is not merely achievable — it’s inevitable,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Sterling Print

Sterling is a beacon of high-quality printing, serving diverse industries globally. From its roots in finance, Sterling is now a trusted service provider to sectors like manufacturing, distribution, retail, and nonprofits.

As a full-service printing resource, Sterling excels in short-run, quick-turnaround assignments, offering comprehensive services such as digital and offset printing, UV coating, binding, and mailing. Its advanced digital capabilities, including Variable Data Printing, redefine communication dynamics.

Founded in 2007, Sterling seamlessly blends digital technologies with traditional offset printing, delivering top-tier products swiftly and cost-effectively. Operating 24/7 from a state-of-the-art facility in Hauppauge, New York, Sterling’s strategic location ensures efficient, overnight delivery to Manhattan without added costs.

For more information about Sterling Print, visit SterlingDigitalPrint.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Sterling Digital Print

