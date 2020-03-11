Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sterling Organization purchases $202 million, nine-property portfolio in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Sterling Organization purchases $202 million, nine-property portfolio in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The firm has announced the acquisition of a 1.2 million-square-foot shopping center portfolio.

Sterling Organization headquarters

Sterling Organization headquarters

West Palm Beach, FL, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm, has announced the acquisition of a nine-property, 1,236,429-square-foot shopping center portfolio comprised of eight grocery-anchored centers and one power center. The portfolio was purchased from DRA on behalf of two of Sterling Organization’s managed Funds, for a total purchase price of approximately $202 million.

The portfolio is geographically concentrated in two major metropolitan areas, with 6 of the properties located within the Minneapolis MSA and 3 located within the Chicago MSA. The portfolio has an average population base of over 76,000 people, earning an average household income exceeding $114,000 within a 3-mile radius. Tenants anchoring the portfolio of properties include Cub Foods (4), Jewel-Osco (2), Lunds & Byerlys, Tony’s Fresh Market, Michaels (2), Home Depot, HomeGoods, PetSmart, Petco, Office Depot and Five Below (2).

“We are pleased to have closed on the acquisition of this portfolio on behalf of our investor partners and are excited about the quality of each and every asset on a stand-alone basis, a rarity in most portfolio transactions,” said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal, President, and CEO of Sterling Organization. “We strongly believe in the positioning of each asset, the sub-markets, and our team’s operational abilities to execute the respective business plans,” he added. “I would be remiss if I did not recognize the efforts that went into getting the transaction over the finish line and appreciate the hard work of our team as well as the DRA team. I am hopeful there will be additional transactions such as this in our co­llective future.” 

With the closing of this 9-property portfolio, the West Palm Beach, FL-based firm, along with its principals and investment partners, currently own 67 properties from coast to coast, comprising more than 12 million square feet of primarily retail real estate exceeding $2 billion in value.

Attachment

  • sterling-organization-headquarters 
CONTACT: Dana Verhelst
Sterling Organization
5618127476
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.