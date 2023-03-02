New company records for annual Revenue, GAAP Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income

NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

All results compared to prior-year period.

New company records for annual Revenue, GAAP Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income driven by all four organic revenue growth drivers including growth from new clients of 9%.

Revenues increased 19.5% year-over-year to $766.8 million. Organic constant currency revenue growth was 14.4% and inorganic revenue growth was 6.5%.

GAAP net income was $19.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of ($18.5 million), or a net loss of ($0.21) per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.8% year-over-year to $198.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 200 bps year-over-year to 25.9%.

Adjusted Net Income increased 15.5% year-over-year to $106.5 million. Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share increased 11.3% year-over-year to $1.08 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

All results compared to prior-year period.

Revenues decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $169.9 million. Organic constant currency revenue decreased 4.3% and inorganic revenue growth was 3.8%.

GAAP net loss was ($7.7 million), or a net loss of ($0.08) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.2% year-over-year to $41.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 110 bps year-over-year to 24.3%.

Adjusted Net Income decreased 9.3% year-over-year to $20.5 million. Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share decreased 8.7% year-over-year to $0.21 per diluted share.

Enhanced capital structure through a debt refinancing with a new 5-year, $700 million credit facility providing an extended debt maturity profile, greater credit capacity, and a lower interest rate spread. Enhanced capital allocation flexibility through authorization of a $100 million share repurchase program.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Josh Peirez, Sterling CEO, said, “I am proud of our company’s results for 2022, delivering a record year of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income. We grew our revenues by 14% on an organic constant currency basis, well ahead of our long-term 9-11% target, driven by strong performance in new client wins, cross-sell and up-sell, and gross revenue retention. In the fourth quarter, our revenue growth and margins were impacted by headwinds in our base business caused by macroeconomic uncertainty and tougher year-over-year comparables. Nevertheless, we are executing strongly on the items within our control, both on the top line and in enhancing our profitability. We are excited about our continued ability to win market share and grow revenue from existing clients profitably through our focus on customer service, innovation, and technology.

“Moreover, with the successful integration of EBI now complete ahead of schedule, we were pleased to announce thus far in 2023 two M&A deals which are highly complementary to our core strategy and represent attractive sources of value creation. The acquisition of Socrates expands our geographic presence in Latin America, allowing us to serve the rapidly growing regional hiring needs of both multi-national and local clients. The acquisition of A-Check Global represents a high-quality, U.S.-based tuck-in deal which grows our market share by adding a blue chip, enterprise-level client base that will further benefit from Sterling’s global solutions and unrivaled client service.

“I am very proud of our team for driving the Company’s strong results in 2022 despite a volatile macroeconomic environment, and I am excited about the direction of our company in 2023 and beyond.”

Full Year 2022 Results

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2022 Change (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Revenues $ 641,884 $ 766,782 19.5 % Net (loss) income $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 204.8 % Net (loss) income margin (2.9 )% 2.5 % 540 bps Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.20 195.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 179,184 $ 198,503 10.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 27.9 % 25.9 % (200) bps Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 92,232 $ 106,545 15.5 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share – diluted(1) $ 0.97 $ 1.08 11.3 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Revenue for full year 2022 was $766.8 million, an increase of $124.9 million, or 19.5%, as compared to $641.9 million for full year 2021. Revenue growth in full year 2022 included 14.4% organic constant currency revenue growth and 6.5% inorganic revenue growth from the acquisition of Employment Background Investigations, Inc. (“EBI”), partially offset by a 1.4% decrease due to the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange currency rates. The organic increase in revenue was primarily driven by strong growth from new clients and up-sell and cross-sell.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2022 Change (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Revenues $ 173,629 $ 169,920 (2.1 )% Net income (loss) $ 2,704 $ (7,700 ) (384.8 )% Net income (loss) margin 1.6 % (4.5 )% (610) bps Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) (366.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 44,049 $ 41,297 (6.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 25.4 % 24.3 % (110) bps Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 22,584 $ 20,474 (9.3 )% Adjusted Earnings Per Share – diluted(1) $ 0.23 $ 0.21 (8.7 )%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share – diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $169.9 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 2.1%, as compared to $173.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The revenue decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a 4.3% organic constant currency revenue decrease and a 1.6% decrease due to the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange currency rates, partially offset by 3.8% inorganic revenue growth from the acquisition of EBI. The organic decrease in revenue was driven by a decrease in base business with existing clients, which offset growth from new clients and up-sell and cross-sell.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

On November 29, 2022, the Company refinanced its then existing credit agreement and entered into a new credit agreement, maturing on November 29, 2027, that provides for aggregate principal borrowings of $700.0 million, consisting of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of term loans and a $400.0 million revolving credit facility. The new facility extends the Company’s debt maturity profile, increases the Company’s credit capacity, and is expected to reduce the Company’s interest expense. As of December 31, 2022, borrowings outstanding under the facility totaled $505.5 million with availability for borrowings under the revolving credit facility totaling $194.5 million. Furthermore, on February 28, 2023, the Company entered into an interest rate hedging arrangement to fix the facility’s interest rate on $300 million of notional principal. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $103.1 million, compared to $48.0 million at the end of 2021. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with a net leverage ratio of 2.0x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, compared to 2.6x at the end of 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $104.3 million, compared to $68.6 million in the previous period, an increase of 52% year-over-year. Purchases of property and equipment in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $4.5 million, compared to $3.2 million in the previous period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Cash flow From financing activities included the usage of $14.0 million to repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $86.0 million remaining under its existing $100 million share repurchase authorization.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for full year 2023 as detailed below. The following forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today’s date. Actual results may differ materially.

(dollars in millions) 2023 Guidance – March 2, 2023 Amount Year-over-year growth Revenues $760 – $800 (1.0)% – 4.0% Adjusted EBITDA $198 – $218 0.0% – 10.0% Adjusted Net Income $106 – $121 0.0% – 14.0%

The Company’s full-year 2023 guidance ranges reflect expectations that existing macroeconomic conditions will continue through the year and the Company’s results improve through the year.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures “organic constant currency revenue growth,” “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Net Income” to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter of 2022 financial results today, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (outside the U.S.) and using conference code 673805 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.

A replay, along with the related presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the call on the Company’s investor relations website under “News & Events” or by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or +1-929-458-6194 (outside the U.S.), access code 144594. The telephone replay will be available through Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and it is intended that all forward-looking statements that we make will be subject to the safe harbor protections created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “will” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements that address guidance, outlook, targets, market trends or projections about the future, and statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects or assumptions, or future events or performance, contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sterling’s control. These and other important factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect Sterling’s share price. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Sterling does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This report contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, the Company makes use of the non-GAAP financial measures “organic constant currency revenue growth”, “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Earnings Per Share” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” to assess the performance of its business.

Organic constant currency revenue growth is calculated by adjusting for inorganic revenue growth, which is defined as the impact to revenue growth in the current period from merger and acquisition (“M&A”) activity that has occurred over the past twelve months, and converting the current period revenue at foreign currency exchange rates consistent with the prior period. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, we have provided the impact of revenue from the acquisition of EBI in November 2021. We present organic constant currency revenue growth because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance; however, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such a measure either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. In particular, organic constant currency revenue growth does not reflect M&A activity or the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for (benefit) provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction expenses related to the IPO and one-time public company transition expenses, M&A activity, optimization and restructuring, technology transformation costs, foreign currency (gains) and losses and other costs affecting comparability. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the applicable period. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management and our board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the factors and trends affecting our business to assess our financial performance and in preparing and approving our annual budget and believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance. Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on components of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that can have a significant effect on our profit or loss and should, therefore, be considered only in conjunction with net income (loss) for the period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP profitability measure. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, transaction expenses related to the IPO and one-time public company transition expenses, M&A activity, optimization and restructuring, technology transformation costs, and certain other costs affecting comparability, adjusted for the applicable tax rate. Adjusted Earnings Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average shares for the applicable period. We present Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding certain material non-cash items and unusual items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future.

Our management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to net income (loss) applied in presenting Adjusted Net Income provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash items and about items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities minus purchases of property and equipment and purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow reflects adjustments for one-time, cash non-operating expenses related to the IPO. We present Adjusted Free Cash Flow because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding certain material non-recurring, non-operating cash items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such measure either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on foundations of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STERLING CHECK CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands except share and per share data) 2021 2022 2021 2022 REVENUES $ 173,629 $ 169,920 $ 641,884 $ 766,782 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 87,357 92,729 313,155 407,683 Corporate technology and production systems 11,888 11,681 44,323 50,487 Selling, general and administrative 45,506 48,829 198,700 175,459 Depreciation and amortization 20,871 16,542 82,064 73,140 Impairments of long-lived assets 334 203 3,274 1,008 Total operating expenses 165,956 169,984 641,516 707,777 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 7,673 (64 ) 368 59,005 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME): Interest expense, net 8,016 8,828 30,857 29,547 Gain (loss) on interest rate swaps (168 ) — 31 (297 ) Other income (498 ) (612 ) (1,532 ) (2,034 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,673 — 3,673 Total other expense, net 7,350 11,889 29,356 30,889 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 323 (11,953 ) (28,988 ) 28,116 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,381 ) (4,253 ) (10,461 ) 8,706 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,704 $ (7,700 ) $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 Unrealized gain (loss) on hedged transactions, net of tax 53 — (270 ) — Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 277 2,985 (694 ) (5,005 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 330 2,985 (964 ) (5,005 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,034 $ (4,715 ) $ (19,491 ) $ 14,405 Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 93,963,227 94,080,123 90,218,386 94,052,435 Diluted 99,690,693 94,080,123 90,218,386 98,866,004

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) 2021 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,998 $ 103,095 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $2,949 and $3,200 as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 127,927 139,579 Insurance receivable — 921 Prepaid expenses 12,510 13,433 Other current assets 11,563 13,654 Total current assets 199,998 270,682 Property and equipment, net 11,124 10,341 Goodwill 852,536 849,609 Intangible assets, net 297,146 241,036 Deferred income taxes 4,770 4,452 Operating leases right-of-use asset — 20,084 Other noncurrent assets, net 6,685 11,050 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,372,259 $ 1,407,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 31,127 $ 38,372 Litigation settlement obligation — 4,165 Accrued expenses 67,971 67,047 Current portion of long-term debt 6,461 7,500 Operating leases liability, current portion — 3,717 Other current liabilities 24,361 12,939 Total current liabilities 129,920 133,740 Long-term debt, net 499,107 493,990 Deferred income taxes 28,584 23,707 Long-term operating leases liability, net of current portion — 16,835 Other liabilities 5,024 2,336 Total liabilities 662,635 670,608 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, and 95,854,795 shares issued and 95,746,975 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 97,765,120 shares issued and 96,717,883 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022) 68 76 Additional paid-in capital 916,578 942,789 Common stock held in treasury (107,820 shares and 1,047,237 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) (897 ) (14,859 ) Accumulated deficit (206,218 ) (186,448 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 93 (4,912 ) Total stockholders’ equity 709,624 736,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,372,259 $ 1,407,254

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,673 Depreciation and amortization 82,064 73,140 Deferred income taxes (21,996 ) (3,344 ) Stock-based compensation 32,580 23,805 Impairments of long-lived assets 3,274 1,008 Provision for bad debts 1,169 877 Amortization of financing fees 471 453 Amortization of debt discount 3,262 1,675 Deferred rent (1,621 ) (226 ) Unrealized translation gain on investment in foreign subsidiaries (154 ) (2,345 ) Changes in fair value of derivatives (7,422 ) (4,102 ) Excess payment on contingent consideration for acquisition (1,159 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (40,086 ) (11,184 ) Insurance receivable 750 921 Prepaid expenses (4,975 ) (1,101 ) Other assets (3,181 ) (4,515 ) Accounts payable 12,950 7,885 Litigation settlement obligation (750 ) 4,165 Accrued expenses 30,212 303 Other liabilities 1,744 (6,235 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 68,605 104,263 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (3,234 ) (4,498 ) Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (15,860 ) (15,689 ) Acquisition of EBI, net of cash acquired (66,323 ) — Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 41 51 Net cash used in investing activities (85,376 ) (20,136 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common stock 2,483 2,416 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 102,638 — Payments of initial public offering issuance costs (7,890 ) (225 ) Capital contribution from certain stockholders 15,576 — Payments of long-term debt (113,147 ) (510,340 ) Proceeds from term loan borrowings — 300,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility — (17,495 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 222,989 Payments of debt issuance costs — (9,093 ) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition (738 ) (226 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (9 ) (3 ) Repurchases of common stock — (13,962 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,087 ) (25,939 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (777 ) (3,091 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (18,635 ) 55,097 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Beginning of period 66,633 47,998 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,998 $ 103,095 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for Interest, net of capitalized amounts of $322 and $378, for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively $ 30,782 $ 32,348 Income taxes 5,574 18,532 Offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 225 — Noncash investing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses 109 25 Noncash purchase price of business combinations 1,445 —

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following table reconciles revenue growth, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to organic constant currency revenue growth for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, we have provided the impact of revenue from the acquisition of EBI.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2022 Reported revenue growth (2.1 )% 19.5 % Inorganic revenue growth(1) 3.8 % 6.5 % Impact from foreign currency exchange(2) (1.6 )% (1.4 )% Organic Constant Currency Revenue Growth (4.3 )% 14.4 %

(1) Impact to revenue growth in the current period from M&A activity that has occurred over the past twelve months.

(2) Impact to revenue growth in the current period from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 2,704 $ (7,700 ) $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,381 ) (4,252 ) (10,461 ) 8,706 Interest expense, net 8,016 8,828 30,857 29,547 Depreciation and amortization 20,871 16,542 82,064 73,140 Stock-based compensation 5,344 6,381 32,580 23,805 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,673 — 3,673 Transaction expenses(1) 4,292 4,902 43,046 11,493 Restructuring(2) 655 5,112 4,915 9,024 Technology Transformation(3) 3,950 3,728 13,088 16,794 Settlements impacting comparability(4) 468 3,106 468 3,319 (Gain) loss on interest rate swaps(5) (168 ) (1 ) 31 (297 ) Other(6) 298 978 1,123 (111 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,049 $ 41,297 $ 179,184 $ 198,503 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.4 % 24.3 % 27.9 % 25.9 %

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, investor management fees in connection with the Fourth Amended and Restated Management Services Agreement, dated December 3, 2019 (the “MSA”), costs related to the preparation of the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and fees associated with financing transactions. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, costs included IPO related expenses of $2.3 million and $1.9 million in costs related to the EBI acquisition. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, costs included approximately $1.4 million of one-time public company transition expenses and approximately $3.4 million related to M&A activity for the acquisitions of EBI and Socrates. For the year ended December 31, 2021, IPO related expenses of $38.2 million included $16.8 million of contractual compensation payments to former executives (of which, $15.6 million was funded by certain stockholders), $7.5 million associated with the final settlement of fees in connection with the MSA and $13.9 million of professional fees and other related expenses. The year ended December 31, 2021 also includes $1.9 million in costs related to the acquisition of EBI, $1.4 million of earn-out and performance-based incentive payments associated with an acquisition in 2018 and $1.4 million of investor management fees in connection with the MSA, associated with the terms prior to the final settlement. For the year ended December 31, 2022, costs consisted primarily of $5.4 million of one-time public company transition expenses and expenses related to our credit agreement refinancing, and $6.1 million related to M&A activity for the acquisitions of EBI and Socrates.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. During 2020, we executed an extensive restructuring program, significantly strengthening our management team and creating a client facing industry-specific Vertical organization. This program was completed by the end of 2020 and the final costs related to this program were incurred through the first quarter of 2021. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, costs include approximately $0.6 million pertaining to lease termination costs and write-offs on disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation program. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, costs include approximately $4.8 million of restructuring-related severance charges as well as one-time consulting and other costs and approximately $0.2 million in expenses related to our real estate consolidation program, primarily due to the exit of EBI’s office. For the year ended December 31, 2021, costs include $0.5 million of restructuring-related executive recruiting and severance charges and $4.4 million of lease termination costs and write-offs on disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation program. For the year ended December 31, 2022, costs include approximately $6.9 million of restructuring-related severance and other charges.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization, as well as costs related to decommissioning of on-premise production systems and redundant fulfillment systems of acquired companies and the migration to our platform. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, a three-phase strategic investment initiative launched in 2019 to create a cloud-native enterprise-class global platform, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure. Phase two of Project Ignite was completed in 2022 and phase three of Project Ignite was substantially completed as of December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, investment related to Project Ignite was $3.5 million and additional investment made to modernize internal functions systems was $0.4 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, investment related to Project Ignite was $3.2 million and $0.5 million for decommissioning of the on-premise production system and decommissioning of the redundant fulfillment system of EBI and migrating onto our platform. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, investments related to Project Ignite were $12.7 million and $14.4 million, respectively. Additional investment made to modernize internal functional systems were $0.4 million in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, $2.4 million related primarily to decommissioning of the on-premise production system and decommissioning of the redundant fulfillment system of EBI and migrating onto our platform.

(4) Consists of non-recurring settlements and the related legal fees impacting comparability. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, costs included settlement related to sales tax of $0.5 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, costs include $3.1 million, net of insurance recovery, for certain class action cases settled during the period. For the year ended December 31, 2021, costs include $0.5 million incurred in a settlement related to sales tax. For the year ended December 31, 2022, costs include legal settlements totaling $3.3 million, net of insurance recovery, for certain class action cases settled in the year. These sales tax costs and legal settlement related costs were discrete and non-recurring in nature, and we do not expect them to occur in future periods.

(5) Consists of gain (loss) on interest rate swaps. See Form 10-K “Part II. Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk— Interest Rate Risk” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on interest rate swaps.

(6) Consists of loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions, impairment of capitalized software and other costs outside of the ordinary course of business. The following table summarizes these costs for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2021

2022

2021 2022 Other Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions $ 109 $ 795 $ 1,425 $ (294 ) Impairment of capitalized software $ 189 $ 183 $ 219 $ 183 Duplicate fulfillment charges $ — $ — $ (521 ) $ — Total $ 298 $ 978 $ 1,123 $ (111 )

The following table presents the calculation of Net Income (Loss) Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 2,704 $ (7,700 ) $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,049 $ 41,297 $ 179,184 $ 198,503 Revenues $ 173,629 $ 169,920 $ 641,884 $ 766,782 Net income (loss) margin 1.6 % (4.5 )% (2.9 )% 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.4 % 24.3 % 27.9 % 25.9 %

The following tables reconcile net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ 2,704 $ (7,700 ) $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,381 ) (4,252 ) (10,461 ) 8,706 Income (loss) before income taxes 323 (11,952 ) (28,988 ) 28,116 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,545 10,753 52,777 48,783 Stock-based compensation 5,344 6,381 32,580 23,805 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,673 — 3,673 Transaction expenses(1) 4,292 4,902 43,046 11,493 Restructuring(2) 655 5,112 4,915 9,024 Technology Transformation(3) 3,950 3,728 13,088 16,794 Settlements impacting comparability(4) 468 3,106 468 3,319 (Gain) loss on interest rate swaps(5) (168 ) — 31 (297 ) Other(6) 298 978 1,123 (111 ) Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect 28,707 26,680 119,040 144,599 Income tax effect(7) 6,123 6,206 26,808 38,054 Adjusted Net Income $ 22,584 $ 20,474 $ 92,232 $ 106,545 Net income (loss) per share-basic $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.21 Net income (loss) per share-diluted 0.03 (0.07 ) (0.21 ) 0.20 Adjusted Earnings Per Share-basic 0.24 0.22 1.02 1.13 Adjusted Earnings Per Share-diluted 0.23 0.21 0.97 1.08

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, investor management fees, costs related to the preparation of the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and fees associated with financing transactions.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. During 2020, we executed an extensive restructuring program, significantly strengthening our management team and creating a client facing industry-specific Vertical organization. This program was completed by the end of 2020 and the final costs related to this program were incurred through the first quarter of 2021. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization and acquisition-related technology integration and migration efforts. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems, and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure.

(4) Consists of non-recurring settlements and the related legal fees impacting comparability.

(5) Consists of loss (gain) on interest rate swaps. See “Part II. Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk— Interest Rate Risk” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on interest rate swaps.

(6) Consists of costs related to a local government mandate in India, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, impairment of capitalized software and other costs outside of the ordinary course of business.

(7) Normalized effective tax rates of 22.5% and 26.3% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the 2021 and 2022 periods, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $16.3 million for federal income tax purposes and deferred tax assets of approximately $6.3 million related to state and foreign income tax loss carryforwards available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. The amount of actual cash taxes we pay for federal, state, and foreign income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with US GAAP, and from the normalized rate shown above.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021

2022 2021 2022

Net income (loss) $ 2,704 $ (7,700 ) $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 Less: Undistributed amounts allocated to participating securities — — — — Undistributed losses (income) allocated to stockholders $ 2,704 $ (7,700 ) $ (18,527 ) $ 19,410 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 93,963,227 94,080,123 90,218,386 94,052,435 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 99,690,693 94,080,123 90,218,386 98,866,004 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.21 Net income (loss) per share – diluted 0.03 (0.08 ) (0.21 ) 0.20 Adjusted Net Income $ 22,584 $ 20,474 $ 92,232 $ 106,545 Less: Undistributed amounts allocated to participating securities — — — — Undistributed adjusted earnings allocated to stockholders $ 22,584 $ 20,474 $ 92,232 $ 106,545 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 93,963,227 94,080,123 90,218,386 94,052,435 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 99,690,693 97,812,339 95,082,550 98,866,004 Adjusted Earnings Per Share – basic $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 1.02 $ 1.13 Adjusted Earnings Per Share – diluted 0.23 0.21 0.97 1.08

The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.20 Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share Income tax (benefit) provision (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.11 ) 0.09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.11 0.56 0.49 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.06 0.34 0.24 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.04 — 0.04 Transaction expenses(1) 0.04 0.05 0.46 0.12 Restructuring(2) 0.01 0.05 0.05 0.09 Technology Transformation(3) 0.04 0.04 0.14 0.17 Settlements impacting comparability(4) — 0.03 0.01 0.03 (Gain) loss on interest rate swaps(5) — — — (0.01 ) Other(6) — 0.01 0.01 — Income tax effect(7) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) (0.28 ) (0.38 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Share – diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.97 $ 1.08 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted (GAAP) 99,690,693 94,080,123 90,218,386 98,866,004 Options not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method) — 3,732,216 4,864,164 — Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted (non-GAAP) (using treasury stock method) 99,690,693 97,812,339 95,082,550 98,866,004

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, investor management fees, costs related to the preparation of the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and fees associated with financing transactions.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. During 2020, we executed an extensive restructuring program, significantly strengthening our management team and creating a client facing industry-specific Vertical organization. This program was completed by the end of 2020 and the final costs related to this program were incurred through the first quarter of 2021. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization and acquisition-related technology integration and migration efforts. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems, and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure.

(4) Consists of non-recurring settlements and the related legal fees impacting comparability.

(5) Consists of gain (loss) on interest rate swaps. See “Part II. Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk— Interest Rate Risk” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on interest rate swaps.

(6) Consists of loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions, impairment of capitalized software and other costs outside of the ordinary course of business.

(7) Normalized effective tax rates of 22.5% and 26.3% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the 2021 and 2022 periods, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $16.3 million for federal income tax purposes and deferred tax assets of approximately $6.3 million related to state and foreign income tax loss carryforwards available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. The amount of actual cash taxes we pay for federal, state, and foreign income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with US GAAP, and from the normalized rate shown above.

For further detail, see the footnotes to Part II. Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles net cash flow provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow included adjustments for one-time, non-operating cash expenses related to the IPO.

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2022 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 68,605 $ 104,263 Total IPO adjustments(1) $ 34,777 $ — Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software $ (15,860 ) $ (15,689 ) Purchases of property and equipment $ (3,234 ) $ (4,498 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 84,288 $ 84,076

(1) Includes one-time, non-operating cash expenses related to the IPO. Costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 include $34.8 million of professional fees incurred in preparation of the IPO. Total IPO adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 include $16.8 million of contractual compensation payments to former executives (of which $15.6 million was funded by certain stockholders), $7.5 million final settlement of investor management fees in connection with the MSA and $10.5 million related primarily to professional fees and other expenses incurred for the preparation of the IPO.