Chicago , April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sterling Trading Tech (‘Sterling’), a leading global provider of technology in order management, risk and margin, and trading, today announced plans to support fixed income securities by the end of Q2 2024.

As Sterling grows its OMS and Risk & Margin System offerings, this latest in a series of strategic initiatives across the product suite advantages clients by extending Sterling Risk & Margin’s (SRM) already broad and deep asset coverage. Current covered assets include US and international equities and options; US and international futures and futures options; FX, and crypto.

In addition to its multi-asset coverage, SRM delivers advanced analytics as a RaaS (Risk-as-a-Service) solution. This allows firms to monitor client Reg T, portfolio margin and custom house policy requirements in real-time and includes the ability to view advanced post-execution risk analytics for US and global equities, options and futures as well as secure FINRA reporting. Clients can also combine Sterling’s risk capability with its OMS.

Once delivered, Sterling clients will be able to view fixed income securities in the SRM UI. This capability will allow them to ascertain how the securities contribute to portfolio values and margin requirements and, in addition, stress their fixed income securities within interest rate shocks to determine their contribution to portfolio risk. Sterling will use standard FINRA margin requirements for fixed income securities, while allowing for overrides at the company or account level.

Said Brian Saldeen, CFA, Senior Product Manager – Risk & Margin, at Sterling: “Firms must have the tools to effectively manage their risk across all asset classes. As yields rise, we see more exposure from clients in the fixed income space. We understand their need to measure and mitigate risk in a highly regulated environment. Our approach accounts for asset classes, risk exposure, and regulation in one service offering.”

Continuing its commitment to innovation and excellence across its product suite, Sterling will also expand capabilities to include mutual funds later this year.

