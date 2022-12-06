The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Sternal Closure Systems Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Sternal Closure Systems Market ” By Product (Plates, Wires, Screws, Cables, Bone Cement), By Material (Titanium, Peek, Stainless Steel), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Sternal Closure Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market Overview

The most fatal side effect of cardiac surgery for a patient is deep sternal wound infection. The sternum is opened during procedures on the heart and thoracic cavities. After cardiac surgery and thoracic cavity surgery, the sternum is closed via sternal closure.

One of the most efficient preventive methods for reducing the likelihood of deep sternal wound dehiscence in a patient is sternal closure. There are plates, wires, screws, and cables among the sternum closure devices. These gadgets are constructed from stainless steel, titanium, or ply.

The prevalence of heart failure cases has increased as a result of lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular illnesses are becoming more common in people who drink alcohol excessively, which is driving rising demand for the product.

Key Players

The “Global Sternal Closure Systems Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Orthofix International N.V., Depuy Synthes, Acute Innovations, Jace Medical, KLS Martin Group.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Sternal Closure Systems Market into Product, Material, and Geography.

Sternal Closure Systems Market, by Product Plates Wires Screws Cables Bone Cement

Sternal Closure Systems Market, by Material Titanium Peek Stainless Steel

Sternal Closure Systems Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



