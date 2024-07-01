Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Trump , told reporters that he was “proud” to report to federal prison in Connecticut on Monday to serve a four-month sentence for contempt, for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I am going to prison. I’m proud to go to prison. I am proud of going to prison today,” Bannon said at a press conference held with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

[Read Full story at source]