Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Trump, is scheduled to report to a federal prison in Connecticut on Monday to serve a four-month sentence for contempt for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed, but he later revoked his bail and ordered him to report to prison by July 1 after an appeals
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Power Rankings: Looking for clues in the polls as we brace for post-debate impact - July 1, 2024
- Steve Bannon reaches deadline to report to prison for contempt of Congress - July 1, 2024
- Migrant charged in woman’s murder rocks NY House race, as GOP incumbent accuses Dem rival of dismissing crisis - July 1, 2024