Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Trump , is scheduled to report to a federal prison in Connecticut on Monday to serve a four-month sentence for contempt for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed, but he later revoked his bail and ordered him to report to prison by July 1 after an appeals

[Read Full story at source]