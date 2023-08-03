Former General Counsel for Syngenta Crop Protection LLC joins Cibus to help develop its commercial business and accompanying growth in its legal and IP activities

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties, announced today the appointment of Steve Berreth as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the corporation.

Mr. Berreth was previously Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, the North American Subsidiary of Syngenta AG, one of the world’s largest biotechnology agribusinesses and one of the largest crop protection chemical and seed businesses in the world. He was a member of the Syngenta global legal and compliance leadership teams and led the North American legal and licensing teams responsible for the global licensing of Syngenta’s biotechnology traits.

“We are very excited to have Steve join us to help Cibus grow and develop our commercial business,” said Rory Riggs, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Cibus. “Steve brings enormous background and experience in both the seed business and in the large trait royalty business tied to the seed industry that will be invaluable to us as we move into our next phase.”

“I am very excited to join Cibus and help them move to the next phase in their growth,” said Steve Berreth. “They have very exciting technology that I believe will have a material impact on global agriculture and the need for new traits to address the very real productivity needs of farmers and the sustainability of the global food supply.”

Mr. Berreth is a graduate of Vanderbilt University School of Law and holds a BS and MS in Aeronautical Engineering from Purdue University.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leading agricultural technology company in the multi-billion-dollar plant seed industry. Cibus is a leader in the new era of high throughput gene editing technology that can develop plant traits precisely and predictably at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that develops and licenses traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus’ target market is Productivity Traits that improve yields, lower input costs such as chemicals, and increase the sustainability and profitability of farming. It has a pipeline of six productivity traits including important traits for pod shatter reduction, disease resistance, and nutrient use efficiency. Cibus’ focus is scale, multi-crop traits that can impact greater than 100 MM acres.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

MEDIA RELATIONS

Theodore Lowen

tlowen@cibus.com

914-343-6794

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347