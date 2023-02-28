Connor Collier Assumes VP CIPP Corp. Role

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIPP Corp., a Vortex Company, announced today the retirement of Steve Gearhart, a founding partner of CIPP Corp. One of the nation’s largest Cured-In-Place Pipe installation networks, CIPP Corp. opened its doors 27 years ago with a vision of offering a network a certified installation contractors for reliable and affordable pipe rehabilitation solutions.

“Steve and his partners created a force to be reckoned with in our industry and became known as innovators and pioneers with the advancement of new CIPP methods,” stated Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies.

“I was fortunate to have had four incredible partners that allowed CIPP Corp. to become what it is today,” said Gearhart. “However, it was time for the company to evolve if it was going to continue to grow and thrive. Vortex leadership, and its vast resources, fits the mold and will help the company get there.“

Vortex veteran and Regional Vice President-Services, Connor Collier, has been named Vice President of CIPP Corp. and will lead the company in its next evolution of growth.

“This move reflects Connor’s hard work and commitment to building strong relationships and attention to our service operations,” added Vellano. “Steve’s boots will be tough to fill but I am confident Connor will inject new energy and leadership to help us take CIPP Corp. to the next level.”

In addition to working closely with CIPP Corp. installers, Collier will focus on attracting new installers in strategic regions across the country as well as creating synergies with Vortex’s existing products and technologies.

“It’s hard not to be excited to step into this role to lead CIPP Corp.,” added Collier. “We have the best network of installers in the country, all of whom are quality-driven and want to grow. Through Vortex, we will support them with an improved supply chain as well as access to technologies and resources previously not available to them.”

About The Vortex Companies

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions supported by experienced, trained personnel. Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services and field support to the municipal, industrial and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; geopolymer; mortar; epoxy and resin materials; installation equipment and services; and training and field support which allows customers to select the best fit for their system. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

