Food & beverage manufacturers are mainly focused on sustainability by utilizing plant-based food ingredients. In the United States, key companies offer good quality stevia products to fulfill the consumers’ needs.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the steviacane market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 million in 2024 and US$ 239.0 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

Steviacane is the ideal alternative to traditional sugar, offering a sweet taste with fewer calories. Steviacane is a sugar substitute in several sugar-free food and beverage products, providing them with a similar sweetness without harmful health effects.

Steviacane is developed and designed to taste and look like granulated sugar but has 2/3 fewer calories than sugar. Steviacane can be used in several recipes and is suitable for baking, as it tastes like sugar.

The food & beverage industry has been a significant consumer of steviacane, with manufacturers incorporating it into several products, from sugar-free confectionery and bakery items to beverages and even pharmaceuticals. The versatility of steviacane, coupled with its natural origin, has made it a sought-after ingredient in the food industry.

The global steviacane market is experiencing a significant boom driven by the growing demand for natural and healthier sugar alternatives. Also, the trend of clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products fuels the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global steviacane market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 239.0 million in 2034.

in 2034. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 76.5 million in 2034.

in 2034. The powder form is estimated to hold a market share of 90.0% in 2024.

in 2024. Germany is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 26.3 million in 2034.

“Companies in the sweetener sector form alliances or invest in research & development to improve the production and application of steviacane, which is leading to market growth and the creation of new products,”-says Nandini Roy Choudhury Client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Imperial Sugar (LDC), PureCircle Ltd., Cargill, Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, GLG Life Tech Corporation, and The Truvía Company, LLC are the leading players operating in the market. Introducing new products enables businesses to remain competitive, meet evolving consumer demands, attract clientele, retain existing customers, and expand their market share.

To hold onto their positions in the market, key firms are expanding their marketing and research & development budgets as well as their distribution networks. In order to create new-generation technology for the production of steviacane products, leading players are using competitive techniques.

For instance,

In July 2022 , Sweegen unveiled a brand-new line of liquid stevia called Bestevia LQ.

, Sweegen unveiled a brand-new line of liquid stevia called Bestevia LQ. In March 2022, Cargill revealed its plan to use EverSweet + ClearFlo technology to sweeten its stevia products commercially.

Cargill revealed its plan to use EverSweet + ClearFlo technology to sweeten its stevia products commercially. In July 2021, Layn invested US$ 148 million to construct a new stevia plant to help fulfill the growing demand for natural sweeteners worldwide.

Key Companies Profiled

Imperial Sugar (LDC)

PureCircle Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

GLG Life Tech Corporation

The Truvía Company, LLC

In The Raw

Global Steviacane Market Segmentation by Category

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Beverages

Confectionery Products

Dietary Supplements

Snacks

Table Top Sweeteners

Others (Electrolyte Mixes and Medicinal Formulations)

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

