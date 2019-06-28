Stewart Holds Lead Following Day Two of FLW Tour Event on Lake Champlain Presented by T-H Marine

FLW Tour pro Tyler Stewart hoists a largemouth into his boat on Day Two of the FLW Tour on Lake Champlain presented by T-H Marine. (Curtis Niedermier)

Pro Tyler Stewart of West Monroe, Louisiana, held his lead after day two of the FLW Tour at Lake Champlain presented by T-H Marine after catching a five-bass limit weighing 17 pounds, 14 ounces. Stewart’s two-day total of 40-1 will lead the final 30 pros into the third day of the event, with John Voyles of Petersburg, Indiana, in second with 38-12 and Daryl Biron of South Windsor, Connecticut, right behind in third with 38-3. Only the final 10 pros will continue on to Championship Sunday, where the winner will receive up to $125,000.

Stewart spent his day targeting largemouth in the Ticonderoga area of the lake, flipping plastics to a variety of cover.

“It started off good this morning. The first place I pulled up to I caught one that was close to 4 pounds,” said Stewart, who is eyeing his first top-10 FLW Tour finish. “I jumped around a little bit, caught a few fish here and there and then I ended up catching one that was about 4½ around 10 [a.m.]. At that point, I had about 16 pounds. I culled a few more times before catching one right at the end of the day that put me up another 2 pounds to get close to 18.

“I think they’re postspawn bass that are feeding up. The fish are just so healthy, it’s crazy,” continued Stewart. “All of my stuff I fished was main-lake stuff, so I think they’re all just really healthy, postspawn fish.”

Stewart said he ran some new water today, but also played defense on some of his best spots. In total, he said he put about 15 keepers in the boat.

“I think the areas will hold up for days three and four as long as I don’t have a bunch of company,” said Stewart. “If I have it to myself I feel like I could potentially catch a couple more good limits.”

The top 30 pros that made the cut and will fish Saturday on Lake Champlain are:

1st: Tyler Stewart, West Monroe, La., 10 bass, 40-1

2nd: John Voyles, Petersburg, Ind., 10 bass, 38-12

3rd: Daryl Biron, South Windsor, Conn., 10 bass, 38-3

4th: Hensley Powell, Whitwell, Tenn., 10 bass, 38-2

5th: Casey Scanlon, Lake Ozark, Mo., 10 bass, 37-11

6th: Lowrance pro Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minn., 10 bass, 37-11

7th: A.J. Slegona, Pine Bush, N.Y., 10 bass, 37-5

8th: Nick LeBrun, Bossier City, La., 10 bass, 37-0

9th: Tom Redington, Royse City, Texas, 10 bass, 36-15

10th: Ron Nelson, Berrien Springs, Mich., 10 bass, 36-11

11th: Tommy Dickerson, Orange, Texas, 10 bass, 36-9

12th: Polaris pro David Dudley, Lynchburg, Va., 10 bass, 36-4

13th: Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., 10 bass, 35-15

14th: Christopher Brasher, Longview, Texas, 10 bass, 35-15

15th: Jackson Kayak pro Eric Jackson, Walling, Tenn., 10 bass, 35-14

16th: Ryan Salzman, Huntsville, Ala., 10 bass, 35-12

17th: Joseph Webster, Winfield, Ala., 10 bass, 35-9

18th: Joel Willert, Prior Lake, Minn., 10 bass, 35-6

19th: Lowrance pro Kurt Mitchell, Milford, Del., 10 bass, 35-5

20th: Lowrance pro Jeff Dobson, Bartlesville, Okla., 10 bass, 35-4

21st: Charles Sim, Nepean, Ontario, Canada, 10 bass, 35-4

22nd: Chad Warren, Sand Springs, Okla., 10 bass, 35-3

23rd: Shawn Murphy, Nicholasville, Ky., 10 bass, 35-3

24th: Joshua Weaver, Macon, Ga., 10 bass, 35-3

25th: Scott Martin, Clewiston, Fla., 10 bass, 35-1

26th: Kurt Dove, Del Rio, Texas, 10 bass, 34-15

27th: Robert Behrle, Hoover, Ala., 10 bass, 34-14

28th: Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Md., 10 bass, 34-12

29th: Matt Becker, Finleyville, Pa., 10 bass, 34-9

30th: Berkley pro John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 10 bass, 34-6

Jordan Osborne of Longview, Texas, earned the $500 Big Bass award Friday after bringing a 4-pound, 13-ounce bass to the scale – the heaviest fish of the day.

Overall there were 785 bass weighing 2,351 pounds, 11 ounces, caught by 162 pros Friday. The catch included 148 five-bass limits.

In FLW Tour competition, the full field of 163 pro anglers competed in the two-day opening round on Thursday and Friday. The top 30 pros based on their two-day accumulated weight now advance to Saturday. Only the top 10 pros continue will competition Sunday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.

The total purse for the FLW Tour at Lake Champlain presented by T-H Marine is more than $860,000. The tournament is hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

Throughout the season, anglers are also vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the 2019 FLW Cup, the world championship of professional bass fishing. The 2019 FLW Cup will be on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Aug. 9-11 and is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs.

Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m. EST Saturday and Sunday from Plattsburgh City Marina, located at 5 Dock St., in Plattsburgh. Saturday and Sunday’s weigh-ins will also be held at the marina beginning at 4 p.m.

In conjunction with the weigh-ins, FLW will host a free Family Fishing Expo at Plattsburgh City Marina from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Expo is a chance for fishing fans to meet their favorite anglers, enjoy interactive games, activities and giveaways provided by FLW sponsors, as well as learn more about the sport of fishing and other outdoor activities.

Also for youth, the FLW Foundation’s Unified Fishing Derby will be held at Wilcox Dock, located at 90 Cumberland Ave., in Plattsburgh, on Saturday, June 29, from Noon-2 p.m. The event is hosted by FLW Foundation pro Cody Kelley along with other FLW Tour anglers, and is free and open to anyone under the age of 18 and Special Olympics athletes. Rods and reels are available for use, but youth are encouraged to bring their own if they own one. The 1st and 2nd place anglers that catch the most fish will be recognized Saturday on the FLW Tour stage, just prior to the pros weighing in.

Television coverage of the FLW Tour at Lake Champlain presented by T-H Marine will premiere in 2019. The exact air-date will be announced soon. The Emmy-nominated “FLW” television show airs each Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST and is broadcast to more than 63 million cable, satellite and telecommunications households in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean on the World Fishing Network (WFN), the leading entertainment destination and digital resource for anglers throughout North America. FLW television is also distributed internationally to FLW partner countries, including Canada, China, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Portugal, Spain and South Africa.

The popular FLW Live on-the-water program will air on Saturday and Sunday, featuring live action from the boats of the tournament’s top pros each day. Host Travis Moran will be joined by veteran FLW Tour pro Todd Hollowell to break down the extended action each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On-the-water broadcasts will be live streamed on FLWFishing.com, the FLW YouTube channel and the FLW Facebook page.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the sport’s top anglers on the FLW Tour on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

