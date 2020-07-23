Stifel Augments European Fixed Income Team with Key New Hires

ST. LOUIS and LONDON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced five senior hires within its European Fixed Income division. Matt Smith, Cedric Beaumont, Christopher Greenwood, Andrew Oliver, and Chris Spear have all joined Stifel’s Fixed Income Group and are based in various locations throughout Europe. The team will strengthen the group’s global presence and further augment Stifel’s growing Leveraged Loans and GBP franchises.

Mr. Smith has joined Stifel as a Managing Director in the European Loans Trading team, and his presence will be a key component to growing the firm’s Leveraged Loan platform. He brings more than 25 years of trading and management experience in the European loans and high-yield/distressed bond markets. Over the course of his career, Mr. Smith has held the position of Head of Loans and Distressed Debt Trading at BNP Paribas, Barclays Capital, and Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Beaumont joins Stifel as part of the Senior Fixed Income Sales and Sourcing team. Previously, he was at Citigroup, where he was responsible for bank coverage on the distressed loan trading desk. He has more than 20 years of relevant experience, including roles as a Senior Advisor at Strategic Value Partners in London, and as a Managing Director at NATIXIS, where he was the Global Head of Secondary & Loan Trading. Mr. Beaumont is based in Paris.

Mr. Greenwood comes to Stifel from NatWest in London, where he worked as a Loans & Distressed Analyst. He joins the firm as part of the European Credit Research team and brings with him a decade of credit experience, ranging from new-issue leveraged loans and high-yield bonds to more stressed-distressed situations. Mr. Greenwood is based in London.

Also based in London, Mr. Oliver brings to Stifel more than 20 years of experience in bond/synthetics trading and sales. He joins Stifel as part of the European Credit Sales team and will work with fellow newcomer Chris Spear and Stifel veteran Jock Ramsay to form the core of the dedicated GBP Credit Sales team in Europe. Earlier in his career, Mr. Oliver served as a GBP bond trader and later as Executive Director at JP Morgan, in addition to a Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch Investment Management.

Mr. Spear has joined the firm as part of the European Credit Sales team. Previously, he was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London as a Director, Credit Sales to UK real money. Before that, he was at Deutsche Bank in the same role. Mr. Spear is based in London.

“The addition of these key hires will underpin our Leveraged Loans and GBP franchises as some of the strongest in the region,” says Michael Levy, Head of European Fixed Income. “We are pleased to welcome them to Stifel as we continue making strategic investments to benefit our clients’ evolving needs.”

