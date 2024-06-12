‘SBLA Private Credit’ Brings Together Leading Middle-Market Franchises To Deepen Market Presence, Origination Depth & Scale

ST. LOUIS and JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) and Lord Abbett, LLC, today announced the formation of a substantial leveraged lending joint venture, SBLA Private Credit. SBLA Private Credit will focus on both new issue and existing loans to small and mid-sized portfolio companies of financial sponsors and compliments the existing capabilities of both firms.

SBLA Private Credit brings together two of the industry’s most established brands, with in-depth coverage across the middle market and reputations for strategic growth and disciplined risk management. Coupling the strength of Stifel’s full-service platform and entrenched direct lending capabilities with Lord Abbett’s leveraged credit presence and significant capital base, SBLA Private Credit is uniquely positioned for success in today’s origination market.

“Stifel continues to forge strategic partnerships that allow the firm to meet the different needs of our diverse client base and offer a full suite of competitive private credit solutions,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “By partnering with Lord Abbett, we are able to expand Stifel Bank’s capacity to lead larger credit facilities, and better support the growth of our clients.”

“It is a privilege to work with a world-class partner like Stifel,” said Douglas Sieg, CEO & Managing Partner of Lord Abbett. “This strategic partnership will deepen our market presence, expand our origination, and increase our scale, while differentiating and diversifying our loan origination capability and private credit offerings.”

SBLA Private Credit will be equally managed by senior representatives from Stifel Bank and Lord Abbett. As a demonstration of both firms’ strong and aligned credit cultures, Stifel and Lord Abbett have already co-invested across multiple loans.

Lord Abbett was founded in 1929 and is an independent, privately held asset manager and one of the oldest money management firms in the U.S. Lord Abbett manages assets across a full range of U.S. mutual funds, institutional, and separately managed accounts for clients around the world. In addition, Lord Abbett has been managing leveraged credit since 1971 and recently launched a private credit business focused on middle market corporate lending.

Founded in 1890, Stifel is an international full-service investment bank based in the United States, with extensive capabilities across products and industry sectors. Stifel operates a substantial fixed income platform, including distribution, research, and capital markets for leveraged loans and high yield. In addition, Stifel is one of the largest equity underwriters and equity research providers in the United States and acts as a leading M&A advisor in both public and private transactions.

KBW, a Stifel Company, advised Stifel. Bryan Cave LLP and Dechert LLP provided legal and regulatory advice to Stifel and Lord Abbett, respectively.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Lord Abbett Company Information

Lord Abbett & Co. LLC is a privately held, global asset management firm founded in 1929. From the day we first opened for business, our approach to investing for and serving our clients has been rooted in our core beliefs: Our clients always come first, our firm maintains a singular focus on the management of money, and our perspective is shaped by our independent thinking. These beliefs and our experience have empowered us to serve generations of clients, navigate changing markets, and earn the privilege of managing $199.1 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2024) across a full range of global investment offerings.

Lord Abbett has augmented its long-standing $40 billion leveraged credit investment business with a committed pool of capital dedicated to private credit. This capital is managed by a senior investment team averaging over 20 years of industry experience. For more information about Lord Abbett, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lordabbett.com.

Stifel Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

[email protected]

Stifel Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610

[email protected]

Lord Abbett Media Contact

Jim Sansevero, +1 (201) 827-2774

[email protected]