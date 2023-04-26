ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with $1.1 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $148.2 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, compared with $164.2 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $161.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Stifel had a strong quarter led by record results in Global Wealth Management. More importantly, the quality of our franchise was on display as our balance sheet did not face the same issues that plagued many regional banks. Although the market outlook remains uncertain, I am confident that the diversity of our business model and our conservative approach will enable Stifel to continue to generate strong results in ever changing market conditions.”

Highlights

The Company reported net revenues of $1.1 billion primarily driven by higher net interest income.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $1.40.

Net interest income up $140.6 million, or 90%, over the year-ago quarter.

Recruited 49 financial advisors during the quarter, including 19 experienced employee advisors and 1 experienced independent advisor.

Bank loans up $3.0 billion, or 17%, from the prior year.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 21% as the Company maintained its focus on expense discipline, while continuing to invest in the business. In addition, the Company gained operating leverage as a result of the composition of revenues compared to the prior year.

Annualized return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) (5) of 20%.

of 20%. Tangible book value per common share (7) of $30.08, up 8% from prior year.

Financial Summary (Unaudited) (000s) 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $1,106,793 $1,116,527 Net income(1) $148,219 $164,229 Diluted EPS(1) $1.28 $1.39 Comp. ratio 58.8% 60.3% Non-comp. ratio 22.2% 19.4% Pre-tax margin 19.0% 20.3% Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $1,106,790 $1,116,587 Net income(1)(2) $161,268 $175,587 Diluted EPS(1) (2) $1.40 $1.49 Comp. ratio(2) 58.0% 59.5% Non-comp. ratio(2) 21.5% 18.8% Pre-tax margin(3) 20.5% 21.7% ROCE(4) 13.9% 16.2% ROTCE(5) 19.9% 23.8% Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions) Net revenues $757,186 $681,725 Pre-tax net income $316,109 $225,413 Total client assets $405,988 $421,414 Fee-based client assets $149,541 $157,910 Bank loans(6) $20,935 $17,908 Institutional Group Net revenues $332,613 $431,363 Equity $214,572 $251,264 Fixed Income $118,041 $180,099 Pre-tax net income $33,720 $96,628

Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $757.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $681.7 million during the first quarter of 2022. Pre-tax net income was $316.1 million compared with $225.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Highlights

Recruited 49 financial advisors during the quarter, including 19 experienced employee advisors, and 1 experienced independent advisor, with total trailing 12 month production of $12 million.

Client assets of $406.0 billion, down 4% from the year-ago quarter driven by lower asset levels due to declines in the markets.

Bank loans of $20.9 billion, up 17% over the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues increased 11% from a year ago:

Transactional revenues decreased 9% from the year-ago quarter reflecting a decrease in client activity.

Asset management revenues decreased 8% from the year-ago quarter as a result of a decline in fee-based asset values.

Net interest income increased 80% over the year-ago quarter driven by higher interest rates and loan growth.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percent of net revenues decreased to 45.2% primarily as a result of higher net interest income.

Provision for credit losses was primarily impacted by reserve reductions, partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio.

Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues decreased to 13.1% primarily as a result of revenue growth, expense discipline, and a decrease in the provision for credit losses over the year-ago quarter.

Summary Results of Operations (000s) 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Net revenues $757,186 $681,725 Transactional revenues 161,255 176,320 Asset management 315,537 341,613 Net interest income 281,932 156,760 Investment banking 4,158 5,147 Other income (5,696) 1,885 Total expenses $441,077 $456,312 Compensation expense 342,423 364,993 Provision for credit losses 4,920 8,240 Non-comp. opex 93,734 83,079 Pre-tax net income $316,109 $225,413 Compensation ratio 45.2% 53.5% Non-compensation ratio 13.1% 13.4% Pre-tax margin 41.7% 33.1%

Institutional Group

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $332.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $431.4 million during the first quarter of 2022. Pre-tax net income was $33.7 million compared with $96.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues decreased 17% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues of $151.1 million decreased 17% from the year-ago quarter driven by lower levels of completed advisory transactions.

Equity capital raising revenues decreased from the year-ago quarter on lower issuances in line with market volumes in an uncertain market environment.

Fixed income capital raising revenues decreased from the year-ago quarter as microeconomic conditions contributed to lower municipal bond and loan issuances.

Fixed income transactional revenues decreased 42% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues decreased from the year-ago quarter driven by lower volumes in our rates products.

Equity transactional revenues decreased 7% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues declined from the year-ago quarter driven by declines in equity markets and lower client activity.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percent of net revenues increased to 61.9% primarily as a result of lower net revenues.

Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues increased to 28.0% as a result of lower net revenues, higher travel-related expenses, and continued investments in technology, partially offset by lower clearing expenses.

Summary Results of Operations (000s) 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Net revenues $332,613 $431,363 Investment banking 207,721 249,699 Advisory 151,063 181,396 Equity capital raising 24,672 29,434 Fixed income capital raising 31,986 38,869 Fixed income transactional 71,428 122,293 Equity transactional 52,389 56,566 Other 1,075 2,805 Total expenses $298,893 $334,735 Compensation expense 205,905 252,347 Non-comp. opex. 92,988 82,388 Pre-tax net income $33,720 $96,628 Compensation ratio 61.9% 58.5% Non-compensation ratio 28.0% 19.1% Pre-tax margin 10.1% 22.4%

Other Matters

Highlights

Total assets increased $3.5 billion, or 10%, over the year-ago quarter and 4% sequentially.

The Company repurchased $171.5 million of its outstanding common stock during the first quarter, including $77.0 million in connection with net-share settlements under its equity compensation plan.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased as a result of the Company’s lower share price and increase in share repurchases over the comparable period.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.36 quarterly dividend per share payable on March 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on March 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2023.

1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Common stock repurchases Repurchases (000s) $171,527 $86,561 Number of shares (000s) 2,752 1,226 Average price $62.32 $70.62 Period end shares (000s) 106,172 106,626 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s) 115,390 118,140 Effective tax rate 24.9% 23.6% Stifel Financial Corp.(8) Tier 1 common capital ratio 13.9% 15.2% Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 16.8% 18.6% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.9% 11.3% Tier 1 capital (MM) $3,965 $3,715 Risk weighted assets (MM) $23,534 $19,959 Average assets (MM) $36,415 $32,934 Quarter end assets (MM) $38,598 $35,088 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB+ Stable S&P Global Ratings BBB- Positive

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 % Change 12/31/2022 % Change Revenues: Commissions $169,550 $195,909 (13.5) $168,945 0.4 Principal transactions 115,522 159,270 (27.5) 125,781 (8.2) Investment banking 211,879 254,846 (16.9) 223,706 (5.3) Asset management 315,569 341,636 (7.6) 289,462 9.0 Other income (2,293) 8,888 (125.8) 11,862 (119.3) Operating revenues 810,227 960,549 (15.6) 819,756 (1.2) Interest revenue 451,564 165,435 173.0 416,731 8.4 Total revenues 1,261,791 1,125,984 12.1 1,236,487 2.0 Interest expense 154,998 9,457 nm 114,840 35.0 Net revenues 1,106,793 1,116,527 (0.9) 1,121,647 (1.3) Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 651,190 673,691 (3.3) 647,962 0.5 Non-compensation operating expenses 245,720 215,727 13.9 239,988 2.4 Total non-interest expenses 896,910 889,418 0.8 887,950 1.0 Income before income taxes 209,883 227,109 (7.6) 233,697 (10.2) Provision for income taxes 52,344 53,560 (2.3) 57,076 (8.3) Net income 157,539 173,549 (9.2) 176,621 (10.8) Preferred dividends 9,320 9,320 0.0 9,320 0.0 Net income available to common shareholders $148,219 $164,229 (9.7) $167,301 (11.4) Earnings per common share: Basic $1.36 $1.50 (9.3) $1.54 (11.7) Diluted $1.28 $1.39 (7.9) $1.43 (10.5) Cash dividends declared per common share $0.36 $0.30 20.0 $0.30 20.0 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 108,754 109,205 (0.4) 108,344 0.4 Diluted 115,390 118,140 (2.3) 117,223 (1.6)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (9) Three Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 GAAP net income $157,539 $173,549 Preferred dividend 9,320 9,320 Net income available to common shareholders 148,219 164,229 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(10) 17,386 14,853 Provision for income taxes(11) (4,337) (3,495) Total non-GAAP adjustments 13,049 11,358 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $161,268 $175,587 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 115,390 118,140 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.36 $1.47 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.12 0.10 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.48 $1.57 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.28 $1.39 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.12 0.10 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.40 $1.49

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (9) Three Months Ended (000s) 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 GAAP compensation and benefits $651,190 $673,691 As a percentage of net revenues 58.8% 60.3% Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(10) (9,253) (9,311) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $641,937 $664,380 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 58.0% 59.5% GAAP non-compensation expenses $245,720 $215,727 As a percentage of net revenues 22.2% 19.4% Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(10) (8,136) (5,482) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $237,584 $210,245 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 21.5% 18.8% Total merger-related expenses $17,386 $14,853

Footnotes (1) Represents available to common shareholders. (2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments) and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (4) Return on average common equity (“ROCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity. (5) Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $62.3 million and $55.5 million as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (6) Includes loans held for sale. (7) Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. (8) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release, April 26, 2023. (9) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company’s financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. (10) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business. (11) Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.

