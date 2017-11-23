Stillfront Group AB: Bytro Launches Call of War for Android in Early Access

PRESS RELEASE

Nov 23, 2017

Bytro Launches Call of War for Android in Early Access

Bytro Labs, one of the Stillfront Group studios has launched its beta Android version of the highly successful browser game Call of War in Early Access on Google Play. Call of War is featured in the “Recent Launches” section of Google Play.

The Android version, which is a native app, will allow players to play the strategy game Call of War on the go. Players can give orders to their armies, initiate research and order production of weapons from the convenience of their mobile phone.

The game is featured in the “Recent Launches” section of Google Play, and has during the past three days led to more than 20,000 new registrations. It is still too early to evaluate the monetization potentials of these registrations. The game will stay in the Google Play Early Access for an extended period to gather player feedback in order to finalize its design, features, polishing and balancing. The date for the full launch is still to be decided depending on Early Access results.

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games – with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through eight near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania and OFM Studios in Germany. Stillfront’s games are distributed globally. The main markets are France, UK, Germany, the United States and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront’s portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game.

