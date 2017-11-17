Stillfront Group AB: Nida Harb 3: Empire of Steel featured in App Store

PRESS RELEASE

Nov 17, 2017

Stillfront’s studio Babil Games launch of Nida Harb 3: Empire of Steel continues with a featuring on App Store.

Babil Games, a studio in Stillfront Group, today launches Nida Harb 3: Empire of Steel on iOS. This is the third instalment of the highly successful “Nida Harb” franchise. Nida Harb 3: Empire of Steel is an engaging mobile MMO-RTS (Massively multiplayer online real-time strategy game). As its predecessors, the game is set with a modern warfare theme, where players are given their own command of a military base to build and train massive armies in a quest for world domination.

Nida Harb 3: Empire of Steel has a featuring on Apple App Store in the MENA region.

“Nida Harb 3 is a return to form for Babilgames and the third instalment of our highly successful Nida Harb franchise. It is tailor-made to engage our dedicated player base, set with a modern warfare theme and deeply tactical. We are very excited to launch the game and looking forward to player feedback”, MJ Fahmi, CEO of Babil Games comments.

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games – with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through eight near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania and OFM Studios in Germany. Stillfront’s games are distributed globally. The main markets are France, UK, Germany, the United States and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront’s portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game.

