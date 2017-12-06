Stillfront Group AB: Notice to Extra General Meeting

Press Release October 6, 2017





KALLELSE

Notice

till extra bolagsstämma i Stillfront Group AB (publ)

of extraordinary general meeting in Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Aktieägarna i Stillfront Group AB (publ), org. nr 556721-3078 (“Bolaget” eller “Stillfront”), kallas härmed till extra bolagsstämma tisdagen den 9 januari 2018 kl. 09.00. Bolagsstämman kommer att hållas i Advokatfirma DLA Piper Sweden KB:s lokaler på Kungsgatan 9 i Stockholm.

The shareholders of Stillfront Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556721-3078 (“Company” or “Stillfront”), are hereby convened to the extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 9 January 2018 at 09.00. The general meeting will be held at the offices of Advokatfirma DLA Piper Sweden KB at Kungsgatan 9 in Stockholm.

Rätt att delta vid bolagsstämman m.m.

The right to participate at the general meeting etc.

Aktieägare som vill delta på bolagsstämman ska dels i) vara införd i den av Euroclear Sweden AB förda aktieboken per tisdagen den 2 januari 2018, dels ii) senast tisdagen den 2 januari 2018 anmäla sig för deltagande vid bolagsstämman hos Bolaget på adress Advokatfirma DLA Piper Sweden KB, “Stillfront Group AB (publ)”, Box 7315, 103 90 Stockholm eller via e-post till [email protected]

Shareholders who wish to participate at the general meeting shall i) be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB by Tuesday 2 January 2018, as well as ii) notify the Company of their intention to participate at the general meeting no later than by Tuesday 2 January 2018 by way of mail to Advokatfirma DLA Piper Sweden KB, “Stillfront Group AB (publ)”, Box 7315, 103 90 Stockholm or by e-mail to [email protected]

För att ha rätt att delta på bolagsstämman måste aktieägare, som låtit förvaltarregistrera sina aktier genom bank eller annan förvaltare, inregistrera sina aktier i eget namn hos Euroclear Sweden AB. Aktieägare som önskar sådan omregistrering måste underrätta sin förvaltare om detta i god tid före tisdagen den 2 januari 2018, då sådan omregistrering ska vara verkställd.

To be entitled to participate at the general meeting, shareholders with nominee-registered shares through a bank or other nominee must register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders requesting such registration must notify their nominee well before Tuesday 2 January 2018, when such registration shall have been executed.

Vid anmälan ska uppges namn/firma, personnummer/organisationsnummer, antal aktier och, i förekommande fall, antal biträden som inte får vara fler än två stycken.

The notification shall set out name/company name, personal ID number/registration number, number of shares held and, when applicable, number of advisors which may not exceed two.

För aktieägare som företräds av ombud bör, för att underlätta inpassering vid stämman, fullmakt översändas tillsammans med anmälan. Fullmakten ska vara skriftlig, daterad och underskriven. Fullmakten i original ska medtas till bolagsstämman. Fullmaktsformulär finns tillgängligt på Bolagets webbplats www.stillfront.com och skickas utan kostnad för mottagaren till de aktieägare som begär det och uppger sin postadress eller e-postadress. Den som företräder en juridisk person ska även bifoga kopia av registreringsbevis eller motsvarande behörighetshandlingar som utvisar behörig firmatecknare.

Shareholders who are represented by proxy should, in order to facilitate entrance at the meeting, submit a power of attorney concurrently with the notice of participation. The power of attorney shall be in writing, dated and signed. The original power of attorney shall be brought to the general meeting. Power of attorney forms are available on the Company’s website www.stillfront.com and sent free of charge to those shareholders who so request and state their postal address or e-mail address. Representatives of legal entities shall also enclose a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent document which indicates the persons authorised to represent the legal entity.

Förslag till dagordning

PROPOSED agenda

Stämmans öppnande

Opening of the meeting

Val av ordförande vid stämman

Appointment of the chairman for the meeting

Upprättande och godkännande av röstlängd

Preparation and approval of the voting register

Godkännande av dagordning

Approval of the agenda

Val av en eller två justeringsmän

Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes

Prövning av om stämman blivit behörigen sammankallad

Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened

Beslut om godkännande av förvärv

Resolution on approval of acquisition

Beslut om antagande av ny bolagsordning

Resolution on adoption of new articles of association

Beslut om nyemission

Resolution on new share issue

Beslut om antalet styrelseledamöter

Resolution on the number of directors of the board

Arvode till styrelsen

Remuneration to the board of directors

Val av styrelse

Appointment of the board of directors

Stämmans avslutande

Closing of the meeting

Huvudsakliga förslag till beslut

Main proposals for resolutions

Beslut om godkännande av förvärv (punkt 7)

Resolution on approval of acquisition (item 7)

Altigi GmbH (“Altigi”) är ett tyskt bolag som äger Goodgame Studios. Stillfront ingick den 6 december 2017 (“Avtalsdagen”) ett aktieöverlåtelseavtal (“Aktieöverlåtelseavtalet”) med ägarna till Altigi, Laureus Capital GmbH, Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1, Mr Dominik Willers, Mr Stefan Klemm, Mr Fabian Ritter och Mr Nikolai Lücht (“Säljarna”) om Stillfronts förvärv av samtliga aktier i Altigi.

Altigi GmbH (“Altigi”) is a German company which owns Goodgame Studios. On 6 December 2017 (“Signing Date”), Stillfront entered into a share purchase agreement (“Acquisition Agreement”) with the owners of Altigi, Laureus Capital GmbH, Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1, Mr Dominik Willers, Mr Stefan Klemm, Mr Fabian Ritter och Mr Nikolai Lücht (“Sellers”) regarding Stillfront’s acquisition of all shares in Altigi.

Förvärvet av Altigi kommer avsevärt att stärka Stillfronts marknadsposition och spelportfölj. Stillfront förväntar sig att förvärvet av Altigi kommer att resultera i ett antal potentiella synergier och ökade tillväxtmöjligheter direkt i anslutning till genomförandet av transaktionen.

The acquisition of Altigi will significantly strengthen Stillfront’s market position and game portfolio. Stillfront expects the acquisition of Altigi to result in a number of potential synergies and increased growth opportunities directly upon completion of the transaction.

Köpeskillingen ska enligt Aktieöverlåtelseavtalet erläggas delvis kontant, delvis genom nyemitterade aktier i Bolaget, mot att aktier i Altigi tillskjuts Bolaget såsom apportegendom. Den totala köpeskillingen har bestämts till 270 000 000 EUR, varav 390 000 000 SEK ska erläggas kontant och resterande del i form av 16 868 623 nyemitterade aktier i Bolaget (“Vederlagsaktierna”). Antalet Vederlagsaktier som ska emitteras har fastställts baserat på ett pris per aktie om 95 procent av den volymvägda genomsnittskursen per aktie i Stillfront på Nasdaq First North Premier under fem handelsdagar fram till och inklusive Avtalsdagen, dvs. SEK 135,87, samt den av Riksbanken publicerade växelkursen per Avtalsdagen, dvs. EUR/SEK 9,9329.

According to the Acquisition Agreement, the consideration for the shares in Altigi shall partly be paid in cash and partly in the form of new issued shares in the Company, against payment in the form of shares in Altigi being contributed to the Company as consideration in kind. The total consideration to be paid by the Company is EUR 270,000,000 of which SEK 390,000,000 shall be paid in cash and the remaining part shall be paid in 16,868,623 new issued shares in the Company (“Consideration Shares”). The number of Consideration Shares to be issued has been established based on a price per share corresponding to 95 per cent of volume weighted average price per share in Stillfront on Nasdaq First North Premier during the five trading days up to and including the Signing Date, i.e. SEK 135.87, and the exchange rate published by the Swedish Central Bank as of the Signing Date, i.e. EUR/SEK 9.9329.

Vederlagsaktierna motsvarar 72,4 procent av det totala antalet aktier i Bolaget efter den föreslagna nyemissionen. Som en del av transaktionen genomförs en placering av del av Vederlagsaktierna där ett antal investerare har lämnat förhandsåtaganden om att förvärva aktier från Säljarna efter att, och villkorat av, transaktionens slutförande. Placeringen uppgår till totalt maximalt 8 360 154 Vederlagsaktier, varav 7 360 154 Vederlagsaktier har placerats på förhand genom förvärvsåtaganden från investerare. Placeringen sker till ett pris per aktie som motsvarar priset per aktie i emissionen av Vederlagsaktierna. Genomförandet av denna placering avses äga rum direkt efter den extra bolagsstämman i Stillfront. Stillfront har därför för avsikt att s.k. BTA (dvs. betald tecknad aktie) ska levereras till Säljarna. Sådana BTA kommer att omvandlas till aktier i Bolaget efter att Bolagsverket har registrerat bolagsstämmans beslut om nyemission.

The Consideration Shares correspond to 72.4 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company following the proposed new share issue. As part of the transaction, a placing of a part of the Consideration Shares will be carried out and a number of investors have pre-committed to acquire shares from the Sellers subsequent to, and conditional upon, completion of the transaction. The placing amounts to, in total, up to 8,360,154 Consideration Shares, whereof 7,360,154 Consideration Shares have been placed in advance through pre-commitments by investors. The placing is made at a price per share equal to the price per share in the issue of the Consideration Shares. The closing and settlement of this placing will occur immediately after the extraordinary general meeting in Stillfront. Stillfront’s intention is therefore that so called interim shares (Sw. betald tecknad aktie, BTA) shall be delivered to the Sellers. Such interim shares will be converted into shares in the Company after the Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered the resolution to issue new shares.

Stillfronts förvärv av Altigi är enligt Aktieöverlåtelseavtalet villkorat av bland annat den extra bolagsstämmans godkännande av förvärvet, ändring av bolagsordningen och nyemissionen av Vederlagsaktierna. Styrelsen föreslår att samtliga dessa beslut ska förutsätta att aktieägare företrädande minst två tredjedelar av såväl de avgivna rösterna som de aktier som är företrädda vid bolagsstämman röstar för besluten. Om detta villkor, eller något annat av villkoren för transaktionens genomförande, inte uppfylls inom en viss tidsperiod från Avtalsdagen, har både Stillfront och Säljarna rätt att säga upp Aktieöverlåtelseavtalet.

Stillfront’s acquisition of Altigi is inter alia conditional upon the extraordinary general meeting’s resolution on the approval of the transaction, amendment of the articles of association and the issue of the Consideration Shares. The board of directors proposes that all of these resolutions will require the support of shareholders representing not less than two-thirds of both the votes cast and of the shares represented at the extraordinary general meeting in Stillfront. If this condition, or any other condition precedent for closing of the Transaction, is not fulfilled within a specified time period from the Signing Date, both Stillfront and the Sellers have the right to terminate the Acquisition Agreement.

Stillfront kommer, för att tillhandahålla sina nuvarande aktieägare mer information om förvärvet, senast två veckor före den extra bolagsstämman att publicera ett informationsmemorandum som innehåller ytterligare detaljer om verksamheten som förvärvas genom transaktionen, aktieägarstrukturen i Stillfront efter förvärvet samt mer detaljer om bakgrunden och motiven för transaktionen.

Stillfront will, in order to provide more information about the acquisition to its current shareholders, no later than two weeks before the extraordinary general meeting, publish an information memorandum including more details around the business to be acquired through the transaction, the shareholder structure post-transaction and more details around the background and reasons for the transaction.

Styrelsen föreslår att bolagsstämman beslutar att godkänna förvärvet i enlighet med villkoren i Aktieöverlåtelseavtalet. Beslutet ska vara villkorat av att stämman godkänner förslagen till beslut enligt punkterna 8 t.o.m. 12 på dagordningen.

The board of directors proposes that the extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the acquisition in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Acquisition Agreement. The resolution shall be conditional upon the general meeting’s approval of the proposals under items 8 to 12 on the agenda.

Beslut om antagande av ny bolagsordning (punkt 8)

Resolution on adoption of new articles of association (item 8)

Styrelsen föreslår att bolagsordningen ändras med avseende på ändring av gränserna för aktiekapitalet och antalet aktier, uppdatering av en hänvisning till en lag som ändrat namn samt vissa smärre ändringar av redaktionell karaktär. De föreslagna ändringarna innebär huvudsakligen att nedanstående punkter i bolagsordningen ändras till att få följande lydelser:

The board of directors proposes that the articles of association shall be amended regarding the limits of the share capital and the number of shares, update of a reference to an act which has changed name as well as certain minor amendments of a formal nature. The proposed changes entail mainly that the items in the articles of association set out below will have the following wording:

“§ 4. Aktiekapitalet skall vara lägst 16 305 541 kronor och högst 65 222 164 kronor.”

“§ 4. The share capital shall be a minimum of SEK 16,305,541 and a maximum of SEK 65,222,164 .”

“§ 5. Antal aktier skall vara lägst 23 293 631 och högst 93 174 524.”

“§ 5. The number of shares shall be no less than 23,293,631 and no more than 93,174,524.”

“§ 12. Bolagets aktier skall vara registrerade i ett avstämningsregister enligt lagen (1998:1479) om värdepapperscentraler och kontoföring av finansiella instrument.”

“§ 12. The shares of the company shall be registered in a central securities depository pursuant to the Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act (SFS 1998:1479).”

Beslutet ska vara villkorat av att stämman godkänner förslagen till beslut enligt punkterna 7 t.o.m. 12 på dagordningen.

The resolution shall be conditional upon the general meeting’s approval of the proposals under items 7 to 12 on the agenda.

Den föreslagna bolagsordningen kommer att hållas tillgänglig i slutlig och ändringsmarkerad version senast två veckor före den extra bolagsstämman.

The proposed articles of association will be held available in final and mark-up version, no later than two weeks before the extraordinary general meeting.

Beslut om nyemission (punkt 9)

Resolution on new share issue (item 9)

Styrelsen föreslår att bolagsstämman fattar beslut om nyemission av aktier mot betalning med apportegendom i form av aktier i Altigi (“Aktierna”) på i huvudsak följande villkor.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves to carry out a new share issue against payment in kind in the form of shares in Altigi, (“Shares”) on mainly the following terms.

Bolagets aktiekapital ska öka med 11 808 036,10 kronor genom emission av 16 868 623 stycken aktier.

The Company’s share capital shall increase by SEK 11,808,036.10 through an issue of 16,868,623 shares.



Rätt att teckna de nya aktierna ska endast tillkomma säljarna av Aktierna.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall only be offered to the sellers of the Shares.



Teckningskursen ska uppgå till SEK 135,87. Grunden för teckningskursens fastställande är 95 procent av den volymvägda genomsnittskursen per aktie i Stillfront på Nasdaq First North Premier under fem handelsdagar fram till och inklusive 6 december 2017.

The subscription price shall be SEK 135.87. The basis for the determination of the subscription price is 95 per cent of the volume weighted average price per share in Stillfront on Nasdaq First North Premier during the five trading days up to and including 6 December 2017.



Teckning av de nyemitterade aktierna ska ske på teckningslista på dagen för tillträdet av Aktierna, dock senast den 31 januari 2018.

The newly-issued shares shall be shall be subscribed for on a subscription list on the date of closing of the acquisition of the Shares, however, no later than 31 January 2018.



Betalning ska erläggas på dagen för teckning av de nyemitterade aktierna, dock senast den 31 januari 2018, och ske genom tillskjutande av apportegendom i form av samtliga Aktier.

Payment shall be made on the same day as the subscription of the newly-issued shares, however, no later than 31 January 2018, by way of contribution in kind of all the Shares.



Styrelsen äger rätt att förlänga teckningstiden och tiden för betalning.

The board of directors shall be entitled to extend the subscription period and the time for payment.



De nya aktierna berättigar till utdelning första gången på den avstämningsdag för utdelning som infaller närmast efter det att nyemissionen har registrerats hos Bolagsverket och aktierna införts i aktieboken hos Euroclear Sweden AB.

The new shares shall be entitled to dividend as from the first record day for dividend after the newly issued shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the shares have been registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB.



Nyemissionen förutsätter ändring av bolagsordningen.

The new share issue requires that the articles of association are amended.



Jörgen Larsson, eller den Jörgen Larsson anvisar, bemyndigas att vidta de formella justeringar som kan behövas i samband med registrering av beslutet hos Bolagsverket eller Euroclear Sweden AB inklusive men inte begränsat till att tillse att s.k. BTA (dvs. betald tecknad aktie) ska levereras till aktietecknarna.

Jörgen Larsson, or the person Jörgen Larsson assigns, shall be authorized to make any formal adjustments that may be required in connection with registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or Euroclear Sweden AB, including but not limited to procuring that so called interim shares (Sw. betald tecknad aktie, BTA) shall be delivered to the subscribers.

Beslutet ska vara villkorat av att stämman godkänner förslagen till beslut enligt punkterna 7 t.o.m. 12 på dagordningen.

The resolution shall be conditional upon the general meeting’s approval of the proposals under items 7 to 12 on the agenda.

Beslut om antalet styrelseledamöter (punkt 10)

Resolution on the number of directors of the board (item 10)

Valberedningen föreslår att styrelsen ska utökas med en ledamot och således bestå av sju ledamöter utan suppleanter.

The nomination committee proposes that the board of directors shall be expanded with one board member and thereby consist of seven directors without deputy directors.

Beslutet ska vara villkorat av att stämman godkänner förslagen till beslut enligt punkterna 7 t.o.m. 12 på dagordningen samt att förvärvet enligt punkt 7 genomförs.

The resolution shall be conditional upon the general meeting’s approval of the proposals under items 7 to 12 on the agenda and that the acquisition under item 7 closes.

Arvode till styrelsen (punkt 11)

Remuneration to the board of directors (item 11)

Då den kandidat som valberedningen föreslår som styrelseledamot är anställd av och erhåller ersättning från Altigi, föreslår valberedningen i enlighet med årsstämmans beslut den 19 maj 2017 att inget styrelsearvode ska utgå.

Since the candidate proposed to be elected as board member is employed by and receives compensation from Altigi, the nomination committee proposes, in accordance with the resolution of the annual general meeting adopted on 19 May 2017, that no remuneration due to the appointment as board member shall be paid.

Beslutet ska vara villkorat av att stämman godkänner förslagen till beslut enligt punkterna 7 t.o.m. 12 på dagordningen samt att förvärvet enligt punkt 7 genomförs.

The resolution shall be conditional upon the general meeting’s approval of the proposals under items 7 to 12 on the agenda and that the acquisition under item 7 closes.

Val av styrelse (punkt 12)

Appointment of the board of directors (item 12)

Valberedningen föreslår att Christian Wawrzinek väljs till styrelseledamot.

The nomination committee proposes that Christian Wawrzinek is elected as board member.

Den föreslagna ledamoten kommer att presenteras på Bolagets webbplats.

The proposed board member will be presented on the Company’s website.

Beslutet ska vara villkorat av att stämman godkänner förslagen till beslut enligt punkterna 7 t.o.m. 12 på dagordningen samt att förvärvet enligt punkt 7 genomförs.

The resolution shall be conditional upon the general meeting’s approval of the proposals under items 7 to 12 on the agenda and that the acquisition under item 7 closes.

Uppgift om antal aktier och röster samt om innehav av egna aktier

Details of number of shares, votes and holding of own shares

Det totala antalet aktier och röster i Bolaget vid tidpunkten för denna kallelses utfärdande var 6 425 008 stycken. Samtliga aktier har lika röstvärde. Bolaget innehar inga egna aktier.

The total number of shares and votes in the Company at the time of issue of this notice was 6 425 008 shares. All shares carry equal voting rights. The Company does not hold any own shares.

Majoritetskrav

Majority requirement

Beslut enligt punkt 8 (Beslut om antagande av ny bolagsordning) är giltigt endast om det har biträtts av aktieägare företrädande minst två tredjedelar av såväl de avgivna rösterna som de aktier som är företrädda vid bolagsstämman.

Resolution pursuant to item 8 (Resolution on adoption of new articles of association) shall be valid only where supported by shareholders holding not less than two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting.

Förvärvet av Vederlagsaktierna kommer att utlösa budplikt för Laureus Capital GmbH i enlighet med bestämmelserna i Takeoverregler för vissa handelsplattformar som antagits av Kollegiet för svensk bolagsstyrning. Aktiemarknadsnämnden har i sitt uttalande 2017:39 beslutat att bevilja Laureus Capital GmbH undantag från budplikten förutsatt att bland annat bolagsstämmans beslut att godkänna nyemissionen biträds av minst två tredjedelar av såväl avgivna röster som de aktier som är representerade på stämman, varvid man vid rösträkningen ska bortse från aktier som innehas av Laureus Capital GmbH.

The acquisition of the Consideration Shares will trigger a mandatory bid obligation for Laureus Capital GmbH, under the Takeover Rules for Certain Trading Platforms adopted by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board (Sw. Kollegiet för svensk bolagsstyrning). The Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) has in its statement 2017:39 resolved to exempt Laureus Capital GmbH from such mandatory bid obligation, subject inter alia to that the resolution to approve the new share issue is supported by shareholders representing not less than two-thirds of both the votes cast and of the shares represented at the extraordinary general meeting, whereby shares held by Laureus Captial GmbH at the extraordinary general meeting shall not be accounted for.

Då besluten enligt punkt 7 t.o.m. 12 föreslås vara villkorade av varandra föreslår styrelsen att det majoritetskrav som föreskrivs av Aktiemarknadsnämnden ska gälla för samtliga föreslagna beslut.

Since the resolutions pursuant to items 7 to 12 are proposed to be conditional upon each other, the board of directors proposes that the majority requirement prescribed by the Swedish Securities Council shall be applied in relation to all proposed resolutions.

Handlingar

Documents

Fullständiga förslag till beslut, informationsmemorandum samt handlingar enligt 13 kap. 6-8 §§ hålls tillgängliga hos Bolaget (adress enligt ovan) samt på Bolagets webbplats, www.stillfront.com, minst två veckor före bolagsstämman. Nämnda handlingar skickas till de aktieägare som begär det och uppger sin postadress eller e-postadress.

The complete proposals, an information memorandum and documentation according to chapter 13 sections 6-8 will be available at the Company (address as above) and on the Company’s website, www.stillfront.com, not less than two weeks before the general meeting. The aforementioned documents will be sent to those shareholders who so request and submit their postal address or e-mail address.

Aktieägares rätt att begära upplysningar

Shareholders’ right to request information

Aktieägare erinras om sin rätt enligt 7 kap. 32 § aktiebolagslagen att på bolagsstämman begära att styrelsen och verkställande direktören lämnar upplysningar om förhållanden som kan inverka på bedömningen av ett ärende på dagordningen. Upplysningar ska lämnas om det kan ske utan väsentlig skada för Bolaget.

Shareholders are reminded of their right pursuant to chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act to request that the board of directors and managing director provide information at the general meeting in respect of any circumstances which may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda. Information must be provided if it can be provided without significant harm to the Company.

* * * * * *

Stockholm i december 2017

Stockholm in December 2017

Styrelsen i Stillfront Group AB (publ)

The board of directors of Stillfront Group AB (publ)





For further information please contact

Jörgen Larsson, CEO

Phone: +46 703 211 800

[email protected]

Sten Wranne, CFO

Phone: +46 705 851 258

[email protected]





Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 409 421 20

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23.59 CET on Dec 6, 2017.