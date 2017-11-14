Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront Interim Report January-September 2017

Interim Report January-September 2017

Press Release November 14, 2017

STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)

The interim period January – September 2017

Net revenues amounted to 112.7 MSEK (corresponding period 2016: 70.3 MSEK), which is an increase of 60% compared to the corresponding period 2016. Total operating revenues amounted to 139.2 MSEK (87.0).

EBITDA amounted to 36.9 MSEK compared to 27.5 during the corresponding period 2016. EBITDA has increased due to a written-off debt and has been charged with acquisition costs, costs pertaining to improved IT infrastructure at Bytro, conversion to IFRS, acquisitions and move to Nasdaq First North Premier with no net effect on the profit and loss.

Profit/loss before tax was 11.3 MSEK (22.3). Financial items have been charged with accounting financial costs related to the contingent considerations. Profit/loss after tax was 8.7 MSEK (13.3).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 1.09 SEK (1.45 SEK). Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 1.08 SEK (1.42 SEK).

As of September 30 cash and cash equivalents amounted to 71.1 MSEK. As of Dec 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents amounted to 35.8 MSEK.

The Quarter July – September 2017

Net revenues amounted to 45.4 MSEK (corresponding period 2016: 21.8 MSEK) which is an increase of 108% compared to the corresponding period 2016. Total operating revenues amounted to 55.6 MSEK (29.8).

EBITDA amounted to 19.2 MSEK compared to 6.8 MSEK during the corresponding period 2016. EBITDA has increased due to a written-off debt and been charged with acquisition costs with a total of 2.0 MSEK.

Profit/loss before tax was 4.8 MSEK (5.2). Profit/loss after tax was 6.6 MSEK (2.1).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0.50 SEK (0.07 SEK). Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0.50 SEK (0.07 SEK).

The launch of Siege: Titan Wars continued during the quarter. In early July, the product was globally featured by Apple. In total, the product has been installed by 1.8 million users as of September 30.

July 18, the acquisition of the German sports management game OFM was completed. In connection with this, a publishing agreement was entered into regarding Football Empire.

Stillfront’s bond was listed on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds 21 July.

Events after the Interim Period

October 19, a global launch of eRepublic Lab’s new game “War and Peace: Civil War” was launched. The launch yielded very strong key performance indicators.

Bytro’s successful game Call of War was launched on the Steam platform on October 19th.

Babil’s Nida Harb 3: Empire of Steel was launched on November 10th.

Our Strongest quarter ever – in all areas

“In the third quarter, we reach new all-time highs in terms of sales and EBITDA for a single quarter, as well as rolling twelve-month revenue. We have achieved new sales records with very good margins for 34 consecutive months. My conclusion is that our strategy of creating good returns with diversification and balanced risk is working. We have established a very stable foundation for continued good development over the long term”, says Jörgen Larsson, CEO.

Key figures, The Group



KSEK 2017

Jul-Sep 2016

Jul-Sep 2017

Jan-Sep 2016

Jan-Sep Last 12 Mnths 2016

Jan-Dec Net Revenues 45 432 21 837 112 747 70 280 137 299 94 832 Growth in revenues 108% 60% EBITDA 19 226 6 828 36 903 27 491 43 676 34 264 EBITDA margin 42.3% 31.3% 32.7% 39.1% 31.8% 36.1% Profit/loss before tax 4 754 5 223 11 327 22 281 12 489 23 443 Profit/loss after tax 6 631 2 094 8 703 13 308 16 371 20 976

Investor Presentation

An Investor Presentation is available at Stillfront’s website with the address:

stillfront.com/site/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Note

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on November 14, 2017.

Avanza Bank is Stillfront’s Certified Adviser, and can be reached at +46-8-4094 2120.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO

+46-70-321 1800

[email protected]

Sten Wranne, CFO

+46-705-851258

[email protected]

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games – with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through eight near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania and OFM Studios in Germany. Stillfront’s games are distributed globally. The main markets are France, UK, Germany, the United States and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

Selected games

Stillfront’s portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game.

