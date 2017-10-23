Stillfront Group AB: War and Peace: Civil War in Global Launch

PRESS RELEASE

Oct 23, 2017

eRepublik Labs, one of Stillfront Group’s studios, has launched its third historical strategy MMO, “War and Peace: Civil War” on Google Play and the App Store Thursday Oct 19, 2017.

The game, an eRepublik Labs owned IP and trademark, received worldwide featuring from Google Play for its launch. It is the 2nd highest ranked new release in the key US market on the platform, ahead of “The Walking Dead Road to Survival” and “Game of Thrones: Conquest” that both are games from major Hollywood franchises.

This is a major validation of eRepublik Labs’ expertise in crafting great strategy MMOs and leveraging historical periods to create its own IP and delight mobile strategy players with new hit games.

“War and Peace: Civil War” builds on the eRepublik Labs historical strategy MMO game engine and the success of its two previously released games in the genre: “Age of Lords” and “World at War WW2”. Both are still running profitably.

eRepublik Labs uses a theme testing methodology that it applies in pre-production before starting development on any new strategy MMO to identify the highest potential historical themes with its core audience of historical strategy fans. The American Civil war themed scored strongly in these tests, including higher relevance scores and better CPI’s than its latest hit “World at War: WW2”, a World War 2 themed strategy MMO.

The validity of this methodology is being proven for a third time in the early results of the “War and Peace: Civil War” launch. The game that already had stronger KPIs during its soft launch period had on its first day of worldwide launch made three times more revenues than its predecessor did on its opening day.

THE EREPUBLIK LABS STORY

At eRepublik Labs we are an independent team of veteran game crafters that are passionate about history and strategy. We have all worked on games that have reached millions of players. We are now part of an alliance of eight near-autonomous studios in Stillfront Group AB (quoted on Nasdaq First North Premier, ticker SF). The latest major group release on mobile was “Siege: Titan Wars” and the Stillfront game portfolio includes also browser based games and console games such as the critically acclaimed Unravel (published by EA).

“War and Peace: American Civil War” is eRepublik Labs third historically based strategy game. Previous ones are “Age of Lords” and “World at War: WW2” both highly rated games with a very engaged community of strategy and history fans. eRepublik Labs is also the studio behind the critically acclaimed “Twin Shooter – Invaders”, winner of Pocket Gamer Silver award. You can find more information on eRepublik Labs at www.erepubliklabs.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

For queries about the game please contact: [email protected]

For all other queries please contact Stillfront:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO

+46-70-321 1800

[email protected]

Sten Wranne, CFO

+46-705-851258

[email protected]

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games – with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through eight near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania and OFM Studios in Germany. Stillfront’s games are distributed globally. The main markets are France, UK, Germany, the United States and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront’s portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel, developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts, won 20+ awards at E3 and gamescom and was released in February 2016. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Lara Croft Relic Run(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 is a successful mobile strategy game developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 4094 2120

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on Oct 23, 2017.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bf8b7c5-9de0-4045-a3eb-040d1697086f