Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), focused on its district-scale battery and precious metals exploration project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th.

DATE: December 5, 2023

TIME: 10am PT | 1pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1×1 meetings: December 5-6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

100%-owned large, brownfields project in Montana’s Stillwater District immediately adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s mine complex

Demonstrated grade and scale with the January 2023 NI 43-101 resource estimate consisting of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold

All deposits remain open for expansion along trend and at depth across 32 kilometers

Assays pending from 2023 resource expansion drill program, which was funded by a 9.99% equity investment by global mining giant Glencore

Deposits hosts nine minerals defined as critical by the United States government which has a stated mandate of securing domestic supply chains

Technical team and recent drill campaign led by Dr. Danie Grobler, formerly with Ivanhoe Mines’ Platreef project in South Africa

About Stillwater West

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX-V: PGE) is focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA, with backing from strategic investment by Glencore Mining. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater.

An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, delineates a compelling suite of critical minerals contained within five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West which host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, and remain open for expansion along trend and at depth. Assays are pending from a recently completed resource expansion drill campaign.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals’ development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

www.criticalminerals.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Stillwater Critical Minerals

Michael Rowley, President & CEO

1-888-432-0075 | 604-357-4790

info@criticalminerals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

212-220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com