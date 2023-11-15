Stine Seed and Pattern Ag have teamed up to introduce the Stine Prescriptive Pathogen Report, a groundbreaking solution designed to accurately predict and mitigate future risks associated with the devastating corn rootworm pest.

Pattern Ag’s highly sensitive DNA-based testing technology, with a 90% predictive accuracy rate, powers this innovative report, enabling farmers to make informed decisions on crop planning, genetics, traits, and seed treatments while eliminating hidden risks.

Stine’s commitment to offering the Prescriptive Pathogen Report at a special discount price to their Corn Loyalty customers demonstrates their dedication to proactive, technology-driven approaches, ensuring farmers have the tools needed for a more productive agricultural operations.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pattern Ag, a pioneer in Predictive Ag, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Stine Seed, a leading provider of premium seeds and genetics. Together, they are introducing an innovative solution designed to address the ever-present threat of Corn Rootworm, one of the most destructive soil-borne pests in the United States. The result of this collaboration is the Stine Prescriptive Pathogen Report, a pioneering tool that promises to accurately predict and mitigate future risks associated with Corn Rootworm infestations.

Each year, corn rootworm infestations lead to substantial yield losses across the United States, making it crucial for farmers to pinpoint when and where corn rootworm protection is needed. The Prescriptive Pathogen Report leverages Pattern Ag’s highly sensitive and specific testing capabilities, providing a reliable method for predicting field pressure and economic risk for the upcoming season. By measuring DNA in the soil, this test detects the presence and abundance of target organisms, offering predictive insights with a remarkable accuracy rate of 90%.

Myron Stine, President of Stine, remarked on the groundbreaking partnership: “In the world of agriculture, knowledge is power. Our collaboration with Pattern Ag and the introduction of the Prescriptive Pathogen Report will empower our customers with the knowledge they need to make smarter, more informed decisions about their crops, ensuring they have the tools to protect their yields and grow with confidence.”

In a show of commitment to its customers, Stine is offering the Prescriptive Pathogen Report at a special discounted price to its Corn Loyalty level customers. The cost of this service is covered in part by Stine, making this invaluable tool accessible and affordable. This initiative aligns with Stine’s vision of developing the highest-yield corn and soybean seed and using this cutting-edge technology to help farmers make informed decisions for their operations.

Stine has emerged as a pioneer in harnessing Pattern Ag’s predictive soil analysis not merely as a reactive measure but as a proactive, strategic approach. This partnership empowers Stine to engage in more insightful conversations with their customers about pest risks, enabling a more accurate assessment of crop protection measures. The result is better management of yield and quality outcomes in the fields.

Mike Tweedy, Vice President of Sales for Pattern Ag, highlighted the significance of Stine Seed partnering with Pattern Ag, stating, “Our collaboration with Stine Seed is a game-changing moment for agriculture. By combining Stine’s renowned expertise in seeds with Pattern Ag’s cutting-edge analytics, we are ushering in a new era of data-driven, prescriptive farming. This partnership will empower farmers to make smarter, more strategic decisions, ultimately increasing their yields and profitability and elevating the entire industry.”

Together, Pattern Ag and Stine are redefining the landscape of corn rootworm protection. By leveraging innovative technology and expert insights, they are providing farmers with the tools they need to secure their agricultural investments, boost productivity, and thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural environment.

About Stine Seed Farm, Inc.

As the nation’s largest independent seed company, Stine Seed Farm, Inc., headquartered near Adel, Iowa, is focused on developing and marketing the world’s best-performing corn and soybean seed through its retail arm, Stine Seed Company. Stine Seed Farm, Inc., operates the industry’s largest corn and soybean breeding and development program, advancing and testing nearly 1 million unique soybean varieties and more than 100,000 preliminary corn hybrids annually. For nearly five decades, Stine’s soybean research program has been regarded as the soybean genetics supplier of choice to the seed industry. For more information, call toll-free (800) 362-2510 or visit the website at www.stineseed.com .

About Pattern Ag

Founded in 2018, Pattern envisions a future where conventional agricultural inputs are enhanced and eventually replaced by precision microbiome engineering, improving farm productivity and sustainability. Pattern’s corporate office is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with field teams located throughout the Midwest. Pattern uses analytics to help farmers optimize their spending on crop protection, seed selection, and fertility inputs while improving the long-term productivity of their land. To learn more, visit www.Pattern.ag .

