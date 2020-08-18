Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 ended August 1, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Mike Smith, President, COO, and interim CFO, and Elizabeth Spaulding, President. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 289-0571 and internationally at (323) 794-2093, passcode 8588442.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 8588442. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

