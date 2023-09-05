SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the trusted online personal styling service, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 ended July 29, 2023 after market close on Monday, September 18, 2023 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Matt Baer, CEO, and David Aufderhaar, CFO.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. To access the call by phone, please register at this registration link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

