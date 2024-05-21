SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024 ended April 27, 2024 after market close on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Following this, Stitch Fix will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Matt Baer, CEO, and David Aufderhaar, CFO.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com . To access the call by phone, please register at this registration link . Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.stitchfix.com .

About Stitch Fix, Inc.