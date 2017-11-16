Breaking News
Stitch Fix Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), an online personal styling service, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15 per share.  The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on November 17, 2017 under the symbol “SFIX.” The offering is expected to close on November 21, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.  

Stitch Fix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional Class A common shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering, Barclays Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering and Piper Jaffray & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: [email protected], telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax:1-212-902-9316; or

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients, through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO and Founder, Katrina Lake, and employs more than 5,800 employees nationwide. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve helped millions of men and women discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our client’s homes.

