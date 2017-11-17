Stitch Fix (Nasdaq: SFIX) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of Its IPO

ADVISORY, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
What:
Stitch Fix (Nasdaq:SFIX), the online personalized styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience using an innovative combination of data science and human judgment, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO).
In honor of the occasion, Katrina Lake, Founder & CEO will ring the Opening Bell.
Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
When:
Friday, November 17, 2017 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients, through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO and Founder, Katrina Lake, and employs more than 5,800 employees nationwide. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve helped millions of men and women discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our client’s homes.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com
