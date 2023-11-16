STMicroelectronics, a leading global high-tech company that creates semiconductor technologies, chooses Lucidworks Fusion to solve its most complex search challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STMicroelectronics selects Lucidworks , the leading search solutions provider, to upgrade and futureproof its on-site search solution. STMicroelectronics (ST) is a global high-tech company creating semiconductor technologies for a smarter, greener, and more sustainable future. Lucidworks Fusion will provide the flexibility and control ST needs to create personalized digital experiences.

ST’s existing search solution provides discovery experiences that are primarily product-focused. Whether customers are searching for software or a microcontroller, all customer journeys are identically structured. This approach doesn’t support the diverse objectives of ST’s customers, who require different types of specialized content at various stages of their buying journey. For new customers starting a project or design, this product-centric search experience makes the discovery journey inefficient.

“We knew we needed a solution that could be mapped to the complexity of our business,” said Alexander Czajor, Director of Digital Marketing, ST. “The way we can tweak and intervene if we don’t like a result or a ranking, keeping the need for manual technical oversight at a minimum, is unique to Lucidworks. Plus, Fusion’s approach to supporting personas and to designing an intent-based experience is uniquely more powerful than alternative solutions.”

Lucidworks Fusion provides the controls required to manage the complexity of ST’s content, while treating each customer to a seamless, relevant search and discovery experience. Lucidworks solutions offer flexibility and control over the way data is acquired from all sources across their organization, effectively handling distributed, unstructured, and legacy data with ease.

Czajor continued, “Unlike other solutions on the market, Lucidworks AI-powered Fusion is not a closed black box. It allows us to have the control to monitor and tune results—something that is of critical importance to us as a company.”

ST is a visionary among peers in its ambition to deliver a next-generation, best-in-class B2B customer journey. The partnership with Lucidworks is key to creating a customer-centric, goal-oriented search and discovery experience to ensure the success of ST’s customers in 2024 and beyond.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with searching and browsing. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world’s largest brands, including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, and Red Hat rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Lucidworks makes search a superpower. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

