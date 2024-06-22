Asian shares are mostly lower after a retreat on Wall Street following strong economic reports that raised the possibility of interest rates staying painfully high.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- New York will set aside money to help local news outlets hire and retain employees - June 22, 2024
- US government to give $75 million to South Korean company for Georgia computer chip part factory - June 22, 2024
- Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street’s slide on worries over interest rates - June 22, 2024