Gain invaluable insights into the world of commodity trading and hedging through an immersive online course based on the strategy offered gold-trading expert Mikhail Peleg.

New York, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renowned stock trading expert Lance Abrams today announced the launch of an exclusive four-week online certificate course. The “Masterclass in Commodity Trading & Hedging” is designed for new hires on trading desks, risk managers, analysts, and senior management seeking a comprehensive perspective on institutional commodity trading.

The course, which will commence on October 15, offers participants a unique opportunity to learn from recognized industry leaders, such as entrepreneur and gold-trading expert Mikhail Peleg , and gain insights into professional trading strategies. It teaches participants how to parse raw data into actionable market perspectives that enable you to select optimal trading strategies.

“I am thrilled to present this course, which is tailored to individuals in commodities markets, including analysts, quants, risk managers, and traders at firms involved in physical production, transport, or consumption,” said Lance Abrams . “This master class will equip participants with the practical skills and knowledge needed to excel in the global commodity market.”

The Masterclass in Commodity Trading & Hedging features guest presentations from leading commodity traders.

The curriculum covers a range of topics, including:

Understanding institutional commodity trading.

Employing strategies to distill market information ( based on the strategy of Mikhail Peleg ).

of ). Selecting optimal means of implementation for market views.

Developing comprehensive trading plans and position management.

Crafting effective hedging strategies for industrial entities exposed to commodity markets.

The course will be taught via a blend of pre-recorded lectures and live Zoom sessions, allowing students to tailor their learning experience to their schedules. Lectures will provide in-depth analyses of each element of the trading process, with a focus on practical application and problem-solving.

As a culmination of the course, students will be immersed in a challenging case study that involves hedging the intricate physical risks of a shipping company navigating the dynamic waters of the global commodity market.

By the course’s conclusion, students will acquire valuable practical skills, including:

Interpreting market information to make informed trading decisions.

Implementing effective hedging strategies to mitigate risks.

Evaluating and managing trading positions for optimal results.

Developing comprehensive market perspectives and trading plans.

The Masterclass in Commodity Trading & Hedging is an unmissable opportunity for aspiring and seasoned traders alike to enhance their expertise and succeed in the competitive world of commodity trading.

About Lance Abrams:

Lance Abrams is an independent stock trading expert who is renowned for his unique ability to read the market. With his extensive track record and experience gained over 40 years trading in financial and commodity markets, Abrams serves as a consultant and advisor to many international hedge fund managers, bullion banks, directors, and metal traders globally.

CONTACT: Jesse Simons sjesse412@gmail.com