Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the Raymond James U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Ja Hillebrand, Chairman and CEO and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and CFO, will participate in the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference to be held September 7th, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before September 7, 2022.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”