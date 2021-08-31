STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Proposed Sale of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. – SC

Breaking News
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) (“Santander Consumer”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On August 24, 2021, Santander Consumer announced that it would be taken private by Santander Holdings USA. According to the announcement, Santander Consumer stockholders are expected to receive $41.50 per share in cash for their SC shares. Following this transaction, shares of Santander Consumer’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether $41.50 per share provides SC stockholders with adequate consideration for their shares; (ii) whether Santander Consumer’s directors breached their fiduciary duties to SC stockholders in connection with the privatization transaction; and (iii) whether SC stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the privatization transaction.

Santander Consumer stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at [email protected], for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/santander-consumer/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

