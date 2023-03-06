PHILADELPHIA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO) on behalf of the Company’s long-term stockholders.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against AdaptHealth on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of AdaptHealth’s common stock between November 8, 2019 and July 16, 2021. According to the complaint, during that time period AdaptHealth made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about the Company’s business, operations, prospects, and leadership.

As detailed in the complaint, on April 13, 2021, AdaptHealth disclosed that it had put its Co-CEO “on unpaid leave” after claiming that it had “learned that authorities in Denmark have formally charged [him] with alleged tax fraud arising from certain past private activity.” Following this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $7.30 per share, or nearly 20% in value.

Subsequently, on July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth’s organic revenue growth had stalled, and that the Company had intentionally inflated and obscured its organic revenue growth figures. Following the release of the Jehoshaphat Report, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell an additional $1.51 per share, or nearly 6% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether AdaptHealth’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct and shareholder loss.

Current AdaptHealth shareholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s common stock prior to January 1, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or abell@kaskelalaw.com ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/adapthealth-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

