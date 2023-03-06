PHILADELPHIA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) on behalf of the Company’s long-term stockholders.

Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed against Eiger on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022. According to the complaint, during that time period Eiger and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors about the Company’s business, operations and prospects.

The complaint alleges how, on September 6, 2022, Eiger issued a press release “provid[ing] an update on the status of its planned request for [EUA] of peginterferon lambda for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 based on its most recent communications with the [FDA].” Specifically, the Company announced that “[f]ollowing a cooperative and extensive pre EUA information exchange with [the] FDA regarding the Phase 3 TOGETHER study of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19, the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met.” On this news, Eiger’s stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 29.36%, to close at $6.04 per share on September 6, 2022.

Then, on October 5, 2022, Eiger announced that it would not seek an EUA request for peginterferon lambda after the FDA had “denied the request for a pre-EUA meeting.” Specifically, the Company disclosed that, “[c]iting its concerns about the conduct of the TOGETHER study, [the] FDA concluded that any authorization request based on the[] data [presented] is unlikely to meet the statutory criteria for issuance of an EUA in the current context of the pandemic.”

Current Eiger stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to March 10, 2021

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

