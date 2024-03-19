PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Soho House & Co. Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) (“Soho House”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Since November 2023, shares of Soho House’s common stock have declined approximately 20% in value, to trade at a current value of less than $6.00 per share. Most recently, on March 18, 2024, investment banking firm Roth MKM slashed its price target for Soho House’s shares from $10.00 per share to $7.50 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Soho House and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Soho House shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/soho-house/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.