Equinix, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Equinix, Inc. is sued by a shareholder

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) securities between May 3, 2019 and March 24, 2024. Equinix describes itself as “the world’s digital infrastructure company.” Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and owns data centers in most parts of the world.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

Misled Investors Regarding its Financial Health

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that Equinix: (1) manipulated its financials to reduce operational expenses and boost Adjusted Funds from Operations; (2) oversold power capacity and did not warn of the risks associated with this practice; and (3) lacked adequate internal controls.

Plaintiff alleges that when news of this wrongdoing was revealed on March 20, 2024, the price of Equinix stock fell by $19.70 per share, or 2.33%, to close at $824.88. The next day, it fell another $13.24, or 1.6%, to close at $811.64.

The complaint then alleges that on March 25, 2024, Equinix filed a report with the SEC announcing the “Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors has commenced an independent investigation to review the matters referenced in a recent short seller report. Shortly after the release of the report, the company received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.” On this news, the price of the Company’s stock fell by $8.24 per share, to close at $792.52 on March 25, 2024.

