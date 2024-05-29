NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered money for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are now investigating:

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP ), relating to its proposed merger with Permira, the global private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Premira will acquire all outstanding common shares of Squarespace for $44.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/squarespace-inc/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM ) , relating to its proposed merger with OnKure, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Reneo stockholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company. Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/reneo-pharmaceuticals-inc/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW ) , relating to its proposed merger with Crescent Energy Company. Under the terms of the agreement, SilverBow shareholders will receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow common stock, with the option to elect to receive all or a portion of the proceeds in cash at a value of $38 per share. Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/silverbow-resources-inc-2/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX), relating to its proposed merger with Tyman plc. Under the terms of the agreement, Tyman shareholders will own between approximately 30% and 32% of Quanex, depending on shareholder elections. Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/quanex-building-products-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

