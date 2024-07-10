NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered money for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), relating to its proposed merger with The Boeing Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit shareholders will receive $37.25 in cash at closing per share of Spirit common stock they own.
Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:
- Do you file class actions and go to Court?
- When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?
- What cases did you recover money in and how much?
About Monteverde & Associates PC
Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.
Contact:
Juan Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 971-1341
Attorney Advertising. (C) 2024 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
- Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm - July 10, 2024
- Cox Media Group Promotes Brad Smith to Chief Financial Officer - July 10, 2024
- New RSI Dream Communities Aims to Build Homes That Allow Local Heroes to Live Near Work - July 10, 2024