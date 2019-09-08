Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

A British demand for supermarkets to prepare for a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit by stockpiling food is stoking anger in the industry, with bosses saying they should not be blamed if people can’t find everything they want on the shelves.
