Risk appetite found new life on Tuesday on a record rebound in U.S. retail sales, fresh support from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan, and upbeat trial results for a COVID-19 treatment, driving global equity markets higher and boosting the dollar.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Stocks and dollar gain on U.S. retail sales, drug trial - June 16, 2020
- U.S. thinks any extension of Iran arms embargo should be open-ended: U.S. envoy for Iran - June 16, 2020
- U.S. wants face-to-face meeting with Iran on prisoners - June 16, 2020