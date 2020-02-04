Stocks firmer as China’s markets recoup some virus losses

Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm virus fears, although investor sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows.
