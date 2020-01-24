Stocks hold steady but virus anxiety lingers as millions travel for Lunar New Year break

Asian shares steadied on Friday in holiday-thinned trade for the Lunar New Year, despite fears that a new coronavirus from China could spread rapidly as millions of people travel over the week-long break.
