Stocks hurt by trade war, pound hit by no-deal Brexit fears

Global stocks were hit by U.S.-China trade frictions on Tuesday while the British pound flirted with 2 1/2-year lows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he could call an election to stymie lawmakers’ efforts to avert a no-deal Brexit.
