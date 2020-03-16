Stocks plunge, dollar slides as Fed’s emergency cut spooks investors

Stocks were slammed on Monday and the dollar battered after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand, and a raft of steps by policymakers worldwide failed to stem the rout in markets spooked by the broadening fallout of the coronavirus.
